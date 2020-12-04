Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. Receives Greater Toronto's Top Employers Certification

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH) has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2021.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work in the GTA.

Now in its 15th year, the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition is an editorial project that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

The competition has become the benchmark in the Greater Toronto Area for workplace best-practices. Like the metropolitan area it represents, the competition has become exceptionally strong and competitive — so much so that, for Toronto-area employers, the minimum scores to secure a place on the GTA list routinely rank among the highest in the nation.

This year's list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers consists of the region's most dynamic and forward-thinking organizations. From industry leaders in finance and software development to world-class healthcare, public sector and non-profit organizations, this year's winners stand out for their resilience during the pandemic – and for going the extra distance to look after employees and support the community during a period that challenged even the strongest organizations.

Like many organizations, RBH has adapted its ways of working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. During this uncertain time, RBH has continued to support its employees by:

Allowing flexibility to adjust their work schedule around their family life;

Introducing new technology to better support employees with remote work;

Developing a virtual onboarding program for new hires;

Increasing and diversifying the channels of communications to keep employees informed, while creating a sense of community;

Providing virtual fitness, yoga and cooking classes for a healthier work-life balance.

In September RBH launched a new employer brand: #MakeHistory. #MakeHistory is evidence of the RBH community working together to shape the future and make change for consumers. It is also a testimony of the continuous efforts to focus on the personal and professional development of its employees.

This is the third year that RBH has won the Greater Toronto's Top Employers certification. RBH won the award in 2016 and 2017 and now again in 2021. During the last three years, RBH obtained the Top Employer Canada certification from the Top Employer Institute.

The winners were announced today in a special announcement magazine published in The Globe and Mail.

For RBH employment opportunities, please visit our website.

QUOTES: Ksenia Kamenskaya, Director, People & Culture, RBH

Top Employers for a third time is a significant achievement. This honour wouldn't be possible without the hard work of our employees. During these uncertain times, RBH employees have come together to ensure business continuity like never before. Employee listening practices that were put in place ensured that any HR practice changes were performed with the employee needs in our hearts and minds. We are continuously building our organization's capabilities by injecting new talent and enabling a learning culture through our agile and lean methodology, helping employees to achieve their full potential.

At RBH, we put our employees at the core, focusing on developing their capabilities and empowering them to support our vision of a smoke-free future.

It's through the efforts to rid Canada of cigarettes by 2035 and our goal to help adult smokers quit or switch to better alternatives that we can truly see how we #MakeHistory every day.

of cigarettes by 2035 and our goal to help adult smokers quit or switch to better alternatives that we can truly see how we #MakeHistory every day. Companies don't change industries, people do. At RBH our people are changing the future of tobacco to help bring some smoke-free alternatives to Canada , all while creating a more inclusive organization for our employees.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc., an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco companies and employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. For more information please visit rbhinc.ca.

