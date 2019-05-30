Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Employees Sweep Toronto Streets Clean of Cigarette Butts to Mark 'UNSMOKE Canada Week'

"At RBH, we want to rid Canada of cigarette smoke to create a smoke-free future," said Peter Luongo, managing director of RBH, who picked up butts himself.

"That starts by getting Canadians to butt out entirely – and to clean our streets of cigarettes."

RBH launched its national Unsmoke Campaign earlier this week with a keynote speech at the Empire Club in Toronto and a national social media campaign.

"The message of Unsmoke is clear – if you don't smoke, don't start. If you smoke, quit. If you don't quit, change."

The company hosted Cigarette Butt Clean-Up Day at Yonge-Dundas Square to flag its commitment to partnering with governments and communities to create a smoke-free Canada. The company is open to invitations to participate in similar anti-litter events in communities where it has employees.

"We are looking to keep our streets clean with more litter bins and special receptacles for cigarette butts – for as long as there are still cigarettes in Canada," Luongo said.

RBH is committed to a smoke-free future and wants to eliminate cigarettes by 2035.

"For change like this to happen, we need governments, consumers and society all to play a role," Luongo said.

"We can launch Unsmoke – but we can't unsmoke Canada alone."

