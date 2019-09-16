Roots to Present at the Scotiabank Back-to-School Conference 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), today announced that the Company will present at the Scotiabank Back-to-School Conference 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. Jim Gabel, President and Chief Executive Officer, is currently scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the events and presentations section of the Company's investor relations website at https://www.roots.com/ or by following the link here 15 minutes before the presentation.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at August 3, 2019, we had 116 corporate retail stores in Canada, eight corporate retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

