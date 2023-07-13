Roots Provides Details for its Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on July 20, 2023

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced the details for its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"). Roots is holding its Meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time by way of a virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast.

Voting in Advance of the Meeting

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting. You are entitled to vote either by proxy or at the Meeting by online ballot through the live webcast platform.

Registered shareholders (whose Roots shares are registered in their name) may vote in advance of the Meeting by telephone, on the internet or by mail in accordance with the instructions set out on the proxy form accompanying the Management Information Circular which are available on www.sedar.com.

As in-person attendance at the Meeting will not be possible, shareholders should not appoint a proxyholder, other than the proxyholders named in the proxy form or voting instruction form, to participate and vote on their behalf at the Meeting.

Listening to the Meeting

Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting via live audio webcast, which will be accessible as follows:

• Webcast: Available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website

at http://investors.roots.com or by following the link here

For those that plan on accessing the webcast please allow ample time to log on prior to the Meeting.

Asking Questions at the Meeting

During the formal part of the Meeting, any authenticated shareholder or duly appointed proxy attending the Meeting online is eligible to submit questions in real time through the web-based platform. There will also be an opportunity to submit questions online following the management presentation to be provided at the conclusion of the formal part of the Meeting.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With NatureTM. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: please contact: Roots Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-844-762-2343