Roots Launches Nice Together, a Holiday 2019 Multimedia Campaign Celebrating What Brings People Together

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the launch of its holiday 2019 campaign, Nice Together, which, through a captivating video, candid portrait series and accompanying first-hand narratives, showcases the moments that bring people together and the bonds that keep them connected.

"The holidays are a time to be together with family, friends and as a community," said James Connell, Chief eCommerce and Customer Experience Officer. "Through the diverse group of people we worked with, our Holiday 2019 campaign reminds us that when we come together nice things happen. While each person's story is different, the common thread is that they are all better and stronger people because of those surrounding them."

To bring the Nice Together campaign to life, and as a reminder that everyone needs more Nice in their life, Roots has released a video that shares the heart-warming footage of a cast of more than 50 friends and customers of the brand. To view the video, click here. In addition, Roots is opening a photographic exhibition to celebrate the artist behind the images in the campaign, renowned Canadian photographer, Barbara Stoneham. The portrait series features various families and friends included in the Roots holiday campaign. The exhibition will be on display from November 15 through to December 24, 2019 at the Roots store on Bloor Street in Toronto, Canada, and from December 12 to 24, 2019 at the Roots store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago, United States.

"It was inspiring to work with so many amazing people," said Nice Together campaign photographer, Barbara Stoneham. "It was a true pleasure to help bring their unique stories and touching bonds to life."

To support the launch of Roots 2019 holiday collection, the video and photography for the campaign were shot against backdrops representing iconic Roots products that are particularly popular during the holiday season: Park Plaid, The Roots Cabin CollectionTM and Salt & Pepper sweats. In-store, Roots has created visually immersive holiday experiences designed to whisk shoppers away to a winter wonderland. As examples, consumers can wrap themselves with plaid, visit a Salt & Pepper Sweats Bar, cozy up in a quintessential Roots cabin, or reminisce with the pinnacle of holiday nostalgia, a display including a 1988 Buick Estate Station Wagon packed to the brim with Roots holiday gifts.

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at August 3, 2019, we had 116 corporate-retail stores in Canada, eight corporate-retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

