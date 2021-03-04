Roots Expands Board Of Directors with the Appointment Of Award-Winning Fashion Industry Veteran Dexter Peart

TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced the appointment of Dexter Peart to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Dexter is an accomplished entrepreneur, designer and visionary in Canadian fashion," said Erol Uzumeri, Chairman of the Roots Board of Directors. "Given his vast industry experience, especially in building globally-recognized, conscious-minded businesses and brands, he will bring invaluable insight and perspective. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board."

Dexter Peart is co-founder of leading sustainable design marketplace GOODEE, a B-Corp certified e-Commerce platform. His most recent endeavour, founded in May 2019 with his identical twin brother, Byron, GOODEE brings together the values of good design and good purpose across home, beauty and accessory brands. GOODEE was recently honoured as a finalist for Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" 2020.

"I am excited to join the Roots Board of Directors, having grown up with the brand," said Mr. Peart. "I look forward to helping continue to build on the Company's incredible achievements over the last nearly five decades."

Mr. Peart was named one of Fast Company's 100 Most Creative People in 2015, and he received the Accessory Designer of the Year Award in 2014 and 2016 at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. He has also been included regularly amongst Business of Fashion's prestigious BoF 500 list. Mr. Peart began his career in fashion with the launch of WANT Agency in 2000, where he and his brother introduced many of-the-moment brands to the North American market. In 2007, they founded the critically-acclaimed accessories brand WANT Les Essentiels, which they followed with the multi-brand retail concept store WANT Apothecary in 2011. Mr. Peart is currently Vice Chairman of the Board of DESTA Black Youth Network.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of October 31, 2020, we operated 113 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 116 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 28 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

