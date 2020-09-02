Roots Donates More Than $1.0 Million in Products Through a National Initiative in Partnership with Brands For Canada's "United Hearts For Canada" Program

Roots donates apparel, footwear and accessories to help support families all across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, announced today that as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, it has partnered with Brands For Canada's United Hearts For Canada campaign and program, donating more than $1.0 million in products to support charitable organizations across Canada that directly impact the communities where Roots does business.

"As a proud Canadian brand, Roots has been committed to supporting our local communities for more than four decades," said Meghan Roach, Chief Executive Officer, Roots. "In these unprecedented times, we are continuing to give back in the best way we can, through the comfort of our products. We are excited to be working with Brands For Canada on the United Hearts For Canada Campaign initiative. Through our partnership, we are providing extra support to Canadians across the country."

As part of its United Hearts Program, Brands for Canada has partnered with more than 160 charitable organizations and over 1,020 schools. Roots is donating over 8,000 lbs. of apparel, footwear and accessories from its more than 100 stores across Canada.

"We are very excited about our United Hearts For Canada campaign and program, and especially our partnership and generous donation from Roots stores across the country," said Helen Harakas, Executive Director at Brands For Canada. "Last year, Brands for Canada facilitated more than $42.0 million worth of charitable donations to Canadian families across the nation. This year, COVID-19 has impacted millions of Canadians, and we are aiming to do something even bigger. This is an incredible start, as this donation from Roots will help thousands of Canadian families during these very difficult times."

Roots partnership with Brands For Canada's United Hearts For Canada Program is one of many initiatives the Company has undertaken to support communities and organizations across Canada in the particularly challenging times of COVID-19, including $0.5 million in product donations to medical facilities to use as scrub alternatives and donating a portion of sales from its made-in-Canada non-medical masks to the Frontline Fund, Black CAP and Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of May 2, 2020, we operated 114 corporate-retail stores in Canada, two corporate-retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 37 partner-operated stores in China, two partner-operated stores in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About Brands For Canada and United Hearts For Canada

Brands For Canada is a national registered charity that supplies over $42.0 million dollars of new surplus brand name goods to millions of Canadians annually. The United Hearts For Canada campaign and program is a Brands For Canada initiative created in response to COVID-19 and its effects. The demand for our BFC service increased dramatically while retail stores and our supply lines were disrupted. We decided it was time to build a more sustainable service to supply local and national communities with an on-the-ground donation, pick-up and delivery service. We also needed an online service platform to share these stories and a solution to donate and ship anywhere in Canada so every Canadian has access. We engaged our partners across all key sectors of our communities, and expanded our charity partner network across the country. We engaged over 160 charity partners and over 1,020 Schools Colleges and Universities and local government organizations. brandsforcanada.com

For further information: Investor Relations, Kristen Davies, [email protected]; Public Relations, Elyse Goody, [email protected]; Public Relations, Paige Exell, MacIntyre Communications, [email protected]

