Roots Corporation Welcomes Leslie Golts as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Roots Corporation ("Roots," "Roots Canada") (TSX: ROOT), a global lifestyle brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Leslie Golts as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Leslie joins Roots bringing with her over 15 years of marketing and communications leadership, with a distinguished career working across some of the world's most iconic global beauty brands.

"Leslie brings a wealth of experience and proven success in building iconic brands to Roots," said Meghan Roach, President & Chief Executive Officer, Roots. "She is a talented leader that will play a critical role in advancing the company's marketing initiatives and reinforcing its position in the market. With her deep life-long love for Roots, she is an excellent cultural fit, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team."

Prior to joining Roots, Leslie served as the General Manager and Head of Marketing for Unilever Canada's Beauty & Wellness Business Unit. In this role, she was instrumental in driving profitable growth and ensuring brand success across diverse categories, including Hair, Skincare, Vitamins, and Enhanced hydration. Leslie's leadership at Unilever Canada showcased her ability to navigate and succeed in dynamic market environments.

Before her tenure at Unilever Canada, Leslie played a key role in the development and execution of celebrated global campaigns for the Dove brand, earning her a reputation as a highly awarded Marketing Executive. Her track record includes building iconic brands across North America and various international markets. Prior to her time at Unilever, Leslie held management positions at L'Oreal Canada, further enriching her industry expertise. Leslie holds a BBA with Distinction from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Roots Corporation family and excited about the opportunities to elevate the brand to new heights," said Leslie Golts. "Roots has a rich history, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to create compelling marketing strategies that resonate with our diverse audience."

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks, and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks, and assumptions associated with these statements. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With Nature™. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada."

