Roots Announces Details of its Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Company to hold a virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on

Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced the details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting"). Given current circumstances as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, and in consideration of the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, team and the broader community, Roots is holding a virtual-only Meeting on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time by way of virtual-only meeting via live audio webcast and teleconference. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Voting in Advance of the Meeting

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting, which include online, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Company's Management Information Circular and the form of proxy which are available on www.sedar.com. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting, as voting will not be permitted via webcast or teleconference during the Meeting. All votes are to be submitted by no later than 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

As in-person attendance at the Meeting will not be possible, shareholders should not appoint a proxyholder, other than the proxyholders named in the proxy form or voting instruction form, to participate and vote on their behalf at the Meeting.

Listening to the Meeting

Shareholders are encouraged to access the Meeting via live audio webcast or teleconference, which will be accessible as follows:

- Dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191 (Toll-Free North America) 647-427-7450 (International)



- Conference ID: 3578401





- Webcast: Available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at http://investors.roots.com or by following the link here

For those that plan on accessing the webcast or teleconference, please allow ample time prior to the Meeting.

Asking Questions at the Meeting

Following the formal portion of the Meeting, the Company will open the teleconference line for a brief shareholder Q&A period with management, and will provide specific instructions at that time. Alternatively, shareholders can submit questions in advance to [email protected]. Management will address appropriate questions submitted by shareholders during the Q&A period following the formal portion of the Meeting.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across North America and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

For further information: Investor Relations, Kristen Davies, [email protected], 416-781-3574 Ext. 4116

