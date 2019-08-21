Roots Announces Details of its Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call
Aug 21, 2019, 07:00 ET
Company to issue its Fiscal 2019 second quarter results press release on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET
TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mr. Jim Gabel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ms. Meghan Roach, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.
Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call Details
DATE:
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
TIME:
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191
Conference ID: 2048705
WEBCAST:
Available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at http://investors.roots.com or by following the link here
The webcast will be available for one year
TAPED REPLAY:
416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056
Reservation code: 2048705
About Roots
Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of May 4, 2019, we had 114 corporate retail stores in Canada, seven corporate retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 39 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".
For further information: Investor Relations: Kristen Davies, kdavies@roots.com, 416-781-3574, Ext. 4116; Public Relations Elyse Goody, egoody@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4332
