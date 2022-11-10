Roots Announces Adidem Asterisks as 2022 Roots Emerging Creators Project Partner

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian premium outdoor lifestyle brand Roots has announced Toronto-based label Adidem Asterisks (Adidem) as its inaugural Roots Emerging Creators Project (RECP) partner. Launched in 2022, RECP is a design mentorship program that nurtures and offers exposure to emerging brands led by a new era of creators from underrepresented communities. By marrying Roots' heritage with Adidem's multidisciplinary approach to design and storytelling, the capsule collection launching November 10th through Adidem and November 15th, 2022 through Roots, adds a unique perspective on the next chapter in Canadian design.

Roots x Adidem Asterisks Capsule Collection (CNW Group/Roots)

Adidem was hand-selected for RECP in March of 2022 after Roots recognized the brand as one with shared brand values that also possessed a uniquely loyal following within Toronto's creative circle.

"Working with Adidem Asterisks has been inspiring for all sides throughout. From Design Concept to every product detail, our teams have learned from each other, influenced each other and made some exceptional product together in Canada. We're proud to work together in our local community here in Toronto, creating product that has global reach. It's the perfect collection to launch RECP and we're excited to continue the program next year," says Karuna Scheinfeld, Roots' Chief Product Officer.

Featuring 12 gender-free styles, including varsity and bomber jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, and leather goods all produced in Canada, the Roots x Adidem Asterisks capsule collection leverages Roots' heritage with Adidem's design and storytelling sensibility to create a shared perspective on the Canadian experience.

"A truly collaborative process from day one, we reinterpreted Roots' classic product assortment by bridging our strong creative design vision with our unique appreciation for art, music and urban culture", shares Nicko Bruno, Adidem Asterisks' co-founder. "Our goal was to weave our two design approaches into the collection in a way that felt authentically true to both Adidem Asterisks and Roots," adds Adidem Asterisk co-founder Xavier Miller.

Beyond the Roots x Adidem Asterisks capsule collection, Roots and Adidem will continue to grow as industry partners as an extension of the relationship-building mission that serves as RECP's foundation.

Roots x Adidem Asterisks will be available for purchase November 10th, 2022 at adidem.world, & November 15th, 2022 at roots.com, and select Roots locations across Canada.

SOURCE Roots

For further information: Media Inquiries: Marta Sadowski, Sundae Creative Agency, [email protected]