Roots and BOY MEETS GIRL® Announce the Global Launch of a Limited-Edition Streetwear Collection

"It is great to have been able to partner with BOY MEETS GIRL to bring this unique collection to our consumers," said James Connell Chief eCommerce and Customer Experience Officer. "With the contemporary styling, as well as the unisex options and matching kids collection, this collaboration is perfect for our global consumer base. We believe Roots fans will share in our excitement for the collection."

Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL merges Roots more than 45 years of heritage and the comfort the brand has long been known for, with the statement style and streetwear aesthetic of BOY MEETS GIRL. The limited-edition, 15-piece collection includes organic cotton unisex t-shirts, recycled yarn sweatpants, hoodies (cropped and zip-up styles), a sweatskirt, leggings and a mini-me kids collection. Each piece features unique logos, designed exclusively for the collection, that bring together the two brands highly-recognizable logos and celebrate three brand values that both Roots and BOY MEETS GIRL share: community, freedom and integrity.

"I'm all about nostalgic collaborations, as seen with many of our recent initiatives," said Stacy Igel, BOY MEETS GIRL Founder and Creative Director. "I love the challenge of joining two brands together, and locking-up the Roots and BOY MEETS GIRL logos was like putting the perfect puzzle together. When I consider a collaboration, I pay a lot of attention to what the other brand stands for and who its audience is. Roots and BOY MEETS GIRL speak to the same customer – authentic, fun, purposeful. I've been a fan of Roots for years, and am proud to give my customers the opportunity to get to know the Roots brand better, and vice versa."

Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL launches mid-January in Asia and early February in North America. The collection will be available in nine Roots stores in Canada and three in the U.S. as well as 61 Roots stores in Taiwan, 35 in China and one in Hong Kong. The complete collection will also be available online at roots.com, www.roots.com.tw and https://roots.tmall.com.

Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL collection photographed by Sophie Elgort and styled by Stacy Igel. Campaign Video directed by Sophie Elgort, cinematography by Warren Elgort and styled by Stacy Igel. To watch the video, click here

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at November 2, 2019, we had 115 corporate-retail stores in Canada, seven corporate-retail stores in the United States, 114 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 35 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

BOY MEETS GIRL® (BMG) is a purposeful, edgy, and young contemporary athleisure brand worn by celebrities such as Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, Nina Dobrev, and Kendall Jenner. Created in 2001 by Fashion Designer and Creative Director, Stacy Igel's love of music and the NYC art scene, the BOY MEETS GIRL® brand's iconic boy and girl silhouette logo has been featured in publications including InStyle, Teen Vogue, Allure, Seventeen, Women's Wear Daily, BOF and The New York Times, among others.

BOY MEETS GIRL® continuously connects music and art to fashion, with fashion show performances from artists such as Justine Skye, Wyclef Jean, Natasha Bedingfield, and more. The brand has been giving back since inception after 9/11, with continuous limited-edition collections that give back to organizations such as the Young Survival Coalition, BullyBust, Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Watch, and more. BOY MEETS GIRL® seeks to further the message that confidence and courage are trends that never go out of style.

