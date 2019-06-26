Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada and RBC Insurance help families stay close to each other when they need it the most

"We are truly grateful for the support of RBC Insurance as our newest National Mission Partner. This partnership provides much needed funding to families staying at a Ronald McDonald House or Family Room across Canada," said Cathy Loblaw, CEO of RMHC Canada. "Every dollar raised from partners like RBC Insurance helps us create a Canada where all families have a place to stay together while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital."

Every 20 minutes a family in need arrives on an RMHC doorstep across Canada and last year RMHC turned away 2,808 families due to lack of space. This new partnership provides an opportunity for RMHC and RBC Insurance to join forces in their commitment and care for Canadian families with sick children.

"We are proud to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada to help improve the lives and well-being of the thousands of families with seriously ill children that stay at the 31 RMHC program sites across Canada each year," said Neil Skelding, President and CEO of RBC Insurance. "Our hope is to help Ronald McDonald Houses in their goal to never turn away another family, so all families will have a place to call home where they can be close to their child during these difficult times."

RBC Insurance is one of six RMHC Canada National Mission Partners where its $250,000 investment will go towards RMHC programs across Canada to support families with sick children in times of unexpected need.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities® Canada (RMHC® CANADA)

In Canada, 65 per cent of families live outside a city with a children's hospital, and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously ill. The RMHC network of programs in Canada helps to keep more than 25,000 families close to their sick child and the care they need each year. The 15 Ronald McDonald Houses provide out-of-town families with a home to stay at while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital, while the 16 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms provide a comfortable place for families to rest and recharge, right inside hospitals. Through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile, basic medical care is available to underserved communities in Alberta. For more information, please visit rmhccanada.ca.

About RBC Insurance

RBC Insurance® offers a wide range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities and reinsurance advice and solutions, as well as creditor and business insurance services to individual, business and group clients. RBC Insurance is the brand name for the insurance operating entities of Royal Bank of Canada, one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. RBC Insurance is among the largest Canadian bank-owned insurance organizations, with approximately 2,900 employees who serve more than five million clients globally. For more information, please visit rbcinsurance.com.

SOURCE RBC Insurance

For further information: Stephanie Bateman (stephanie.bateman@ca.mcd.com), Communications, RMHC Canada, 416-540-7169; Harleen Sandhu (harleen.sandhu@rbc.com), RBC Corporate Communications, RBC Insurance, 905-606-1103