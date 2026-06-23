RONA IS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST WORKPLACES IN RETAIL & HOSPITALITY IN CANADA

A first Great Place to Work recognition driven by trust, pride and the team spirit of the organization's employees

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing over 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is recognized for the very first time as one of the Best Workplaces in the Retail and Hospitality category. Awarded by Great Place to Work, this distinction celebrates organizations that have established a culture in which every individual can succeed.

Being recognized for the first time as one of Canada’s Best Workplaces in Retail & Hospitality is a proud milestone for RONA. This distinction reflects the trust, pride and team spirit that define our culture and inspire our employees to contribute to our success every day. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"At RONA, our teams support much more than projects; they build a workplace that is recognized as one of the best. This distinction, which is based on our employees' real experience, reflects a strong culture in which everyone can grow, thrive and perform. It also highlights the engagement and mobilization of close to 21,000 employees across Canada," said J.P. Towner, President and CEO, RONA inc.

Awarded based on the trust index resulting from the Great Place to Work survey, this recognition is a true reflection of company culture, employee experience, and level of trust, pride and camaraderie in the organization. It is a testament to a work environment that fosters team engagement, as well as its employees' commitment to better serving Canadians every day by supporting them in all their projects.

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About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates and services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+ and RONA banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514 599-5900, ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]