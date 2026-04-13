RONA shifts its focus to SICO for DIYers and RONAPRO by Dulux for Pros

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - In collaboration with its vendor partner, Canadian Industries Limited (CIL), a major Canadian manufacturer and distributor of paints and coatings, RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing over 425 corporate and affiliated stores, is revamping its paint assortment to focus on SICO and RONAPRO by Dulux, a new Canadian paint brand tailored to the needs of Pros.

RONA’S PAINT ASSORTMENT GETS A MAKEOVER (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"By partnering with CIL and leveraging the strength of Canadian brands SICO and Dulux, we are making it easier for customers to choose the right paint. By launching RONAPRO by DULUX, we are providing a great addition to our assortment and delivers professional grade quality paint at great value for our PRO customers," said Doug Young, Chief Merchandising Officer at RONA inc.

RONAPRO by Dulux: Built for professionals

In a significant move to reshape the professional paint offering in the home improvement retail space, RONA and Canadian Industries Limited (CIL) have partnered to introduce RONAPRO by Dulux, a new paint line developed specifically for professional painters. Designed to meet the day-to-day demands of Pros in various projects, this new paint line delivers consistent performance and strong value across a range of products, helping painters complete their tasks efficiently and with confidence. This new paint portfolio features four quality tiers, ensuring the right range of sheen, tintable bases and size formats to meet Pro needs.

"We are proud to partner with RONA to bring RONAPRO by Dulux to market," said Tim Fisher, Co-President, Retail, Canadian Industries Limited. "Drawing on the expertise of Dulux, this partnership combines RONA's retailer strength in serving Pros with our deep understanding of the needs of painters--expanding access to tailored solutions for professional painters across a broader range of products sold exclusively under the RONAPRO by Dulux brand."

A streamlined SICO assortment built for performance and innovation

RONA is also introducing a streamlined SICO assortment designed to make it easier for customers to select the right paint for their projects. A leading Canadian paint brand with a rich heritage dating back to 1937, SICO delivers trusted, premium-quality performance, engineered for Canadian homes, businesses and climates.

As part of this evolution, RONA will be the first to introduce SICO Scuff Guard this season, a breakthrough interior paint engineered for high-traffic, high-visibility commercial and residential spaces. SICO Scuff Guard delivers superior scuff resistance versus the leading competitor, while combining excellent hiding and application properties with remarkable durability.

With this updated assortment, customers will benefit from clearer product choices and strong performance, delivering quality results with the wall-to-wall confidence SICO is known for.

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About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates and services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+ and RONA banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website https://www.ronainc.ca/.

About Canadian Industries Limited (CIL)

Serving the Canadian market for more than 100 years, Canadian Industries Limited ("CIL") is a leading manufacturer and distributor of paints and coatings in Canada. Headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with operations coast-to-coast, CIL's portfolio includes iconic and trusted Canadian brands: DULUX® (in Canada), SICO®, and BETONEL®. Products are available at independent retailers, 235+ Dulux company stores, RONA®, and other big box home improvement retailers. Learn more at www.CIL.ca and follow CIL on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]; CIL, [email protected]