The goal is to allocate ONE MILLION dollars to seven Canadian NPOs

The fundraising campaign will be held from April 18 to May 31 in all RONA+ and RONA corporate stores

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing over 425 corporate and affiliated stores, will launch the 2026 edition of its Build from the Heart campaign on April 18. The goal of this campaign is to allocate a total of one million dollars to seven Canadian non-profit organizations to help with a construction or major renovation project that aims to improve living environments or access to housing. More specifically, the campaign aims to support victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

SOFIA House team, one of the selected organizations for 2026 Build from the Heart campaign. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"In light of our current economic context, the funds we are raising will contribute to providing a comfortable and safe place to live for vulnerable Canadians. Our stores, partners and customers are coming together to build stronger communities, and I am so proud to see that everyone is getting involved and wants to make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation's Board of Directors and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, RONA inc.

The funds that will be allocated to these organizations will be raised through three major initiatives:

From April 18 to May 31, customers who shop at RONA+ and RONA corporate stores, or online at rona.ca, will be invited to donate to the fundraising campaign.

From April 18 to May 29, for every major appliance sold in store and online (Samsung, LG, GE, Bosch, Electrolux, Whirlpool and Midea), $5 will be donated to the RONA Foundation.

On July 6, several RONA vendors will take part in the RONA Foundation's Annual Golf Day to raise funds for the Build from the Heart campaign.

Meet the selected organizations for the 2026 campaign

Following a call for applications that was held from February 16 to March 13, a selection committee chose seven construction and major renovation projects submitted by non-profit organizations in each region where RONA operates.

Province Supported Organization Alberta YWCA Banff British Columbia Habitat for Humanity Victoria Manitoba Ka Ni Kanichihk (Velma's House) Maritimes Youth Impact Jeunesse Ontario Charity House Windsor (Brentwood Recovery Home) Québec Bureau de consultation jeunesse Saskatchewan SOFIA House

"We received over 100 applications from organizations with really interesting construction and renovation projects. Each organization's commitment to their community and the quality of the projects they submitted showed incredible dedication. The seven selected projects will meet concrete needs to provide safety, dignity and quality of life to the most vulnerable," said Renaud-B. Paquin, Director of the RONA Foundation.

The amounts presented to each organization will be announced on July 7, 2026. To learn more about the projects that will receive funding as part of the 2026 Build from the Heart campaign, visit www.ronainc.ca. To share this news on social media, please us @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn) and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charity established in 1998 whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit ronainc.ca to learn more about the RONA Foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates and services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+ and RONA banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514 599-5900, ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]