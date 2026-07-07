1 MILLION DOLLARS PRESENTED TO SEVEN CANADIAN NPOs THROUGH THE RONA FOUNDATION'S BUILD FROM THE HEART CAMPAIGN

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The RONA Foundation, which oversees the philanthropic activities of RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, will present a total of 1 million dollars to seven non-profit organizations (NPOs) across Canada as part of its 2026 Build from the Heart campaign. The goal of this campaign is to support NPOs with a construction or major renovation project aiming to revitalize a living environment or facilitate access to housing for victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families and people with disabilities or mental health issues.

Building stronger communities starts with building hope. Through its Build from the Heart campaign, the RONA Foundation is awarding $1 million to seven Canadian non-profit organizations, helping fund projects that create safe, inclusive and supportive living environments for people facing vulnerable circumstances. On the photo, the team at YWCA Banff in Alberta. (CNW Group/RONA inc.)

"I am extremely proud of how involved everyone was in our campaign again this year, whether it was our teams, our clientele or our vendor partners. The results we generated are a testament to our amazing collective engagement and real desire to make a difference in our communities. This initiative reflects our values and our commitment to truly contribute to causes that matter, especially in today's economic context," said Catherine Laporte, President of the RONA Foundation's Board of Directors and Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, RONA inc.

The amounts that will be presented to these organizations were raised through various initiatives, such as:

A fundraising campaign that was held from April 18 to May 31, 2026, in all RONA+ and RONA corporate stores, at the Boucherville distribution centre, and online at www.rona.ca.

A partnership with appliance suppliers (Samsung, GE, Bosch, Electrolux, Whirlpool and Midea), who contributed $5 for each major appliance sold in stores and online between April 18 and May 29, 2026.

The annual RONA Foundation Golf Day, which was held at Club de Golf de la Vallée du Richelieu on July 6, 2026, with numerous RONA vendors.

Self-checkout donations made at RONA+ and RONA corporate stores.

"We are achieving great things together, as this campaign shows. I would like to thank each and every person who contributed for their incredible generosity and support. Thanks to you, we can offer hope to vulnerable Canadians," added Ms. Laporte.

Meet the selected organizations for the 2026 campaign and see the amounts they will receive

Supported organizations were chosen following a call for applications earlier this year and a thorough review of submitted projects by a selection committee.

Province Name of supported organization Amount presented Alberta YWCA Banff $100,000 British Columbia Habitat for Humanity Victoria $150,000 Manitoba Ka Ni Kanichihk (Velma's House) $50,000 Maritimes Youth Impact Jeunesse $50,000 Ontario Charity House Windsor (Brentwood Recovery Home) $300,000 Québec Bureau de consultation jeunesse $300,000 Saskatchewan SOFIA House $50,000

For more information on the construction and renovation projects of organizations that will receive financial support from the 2026 Build from the Heart campaign, visit www.ronainc.ca. To share this news on social media, please use @RONAEN (Facebook), @RONA (LinkedIn), and @RONAinc (X).

About the RONA Foundation

The RONA Foundation is a charity established in 1998, whose mission is to help improve the quality of life of Canadians in need by revitalizing their living environments or making it easier to access housing. In particular, it aims to help victims of domestic violence and their children, low-income families, and people with disabilities or mental health issues. Visit us at ronainc.ca to learn more about the RONA Foundation.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Québec. The RONA inc. network operates and services over 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+ and RONA banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. has been supporting Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit www.ronainc.ca.

SOURCE RONA inc.

For more information: Media Relations, RONA inc., 514 599-5900, ext. 5271, 1 866 566-3342, [email protected]