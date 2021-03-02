Currently CMHC Senior Vice-President of Client Solutions, Bowers will take over for Evan Siddall on April 6, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)'s objective has been and continues to be to make sure every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC, announced that, following an open, transparent and merit-based process, Romy Bowers has been appointed President & CEO of CMHC for a 5-year term effective April 6, 2021.

Romy Bowers joined CMHC in 2015 after a diverse career in the Canadian banking industry, including 12 years with the Bank of Montreal, where she gained extensive experience in treasury operations and risk management. Initially appointed Chief Risk Officer, she also served as CMHC's Chief Commercial Officer before taking on her current role of Senior Vice-President of Client Solutions.

Quotes:

"During her tenure as Senior VP at CMHC and throughout her career, Romy Bowers has utilized her experience, knowledge and expertise to help CMHC support Canadians and ensure their housing needs are met. I am confident that her leadership will help move CMHC forward with its housing affordability mandate. I also want to thank Evan Siddall for his immeasurable contribution to the success of CMHC and for his service to Canadians. From defending the stability of our housing finance system, to promoting diversity and inclusion, all for the purpose of helping Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for CMHC

"We are excited to be welcoming Romy as CEO and look forward to her skilled leadership in the delivery of the CMHC strategy and programs. Romy's experience, ideas and values will be tremendous assets as we progress confidently and resolutely toward our 2030 aspiration. On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at CMHC, I want to thank Evan for his immeasurable contributions to Canada's housing system and for his service to Canadians."

Derek Ballantyne, Chair of the Board, CMHC

"I've often said that this has been the best job I've ever had and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help transform CMHC into an institution Canadians can admire. Romy is an outstanding choice to succeed me as CEO and I wish her great success."

Evan Siddall, President and CEO, CMHC

"I believe that my tenure with CMHC has allowed me to fully understand our business and our culture and I am excited to work closely with my colleagues across the company to help us continue to pursue our housing affordability aspiration. I look forward to pursuing the remarkable work initiated by Evan and I want to thank him for his guidance and for helping me achieve this tremendous opportunity."

Romy Bowers, New President and CEO, CMHC

