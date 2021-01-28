Rolf C. Hagen Inc. Donates $270,000 in Funding and Pet Food to Canadian Animal Shelters and $175,000 to Support Vulnerable Populations Amid COVID-19

The Montreal pet supply company has provided much-needed aid to Canadian non-profits over the last year

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rolf C. Hagen Inc., a Canadian leader in pet product manufacturing and distribution, is proud to unveil the results of its 2020 donation campaign in response to COVID-19.

The Montreal-based company donated $270,000 in funding and pet food to Canadian animal shelters and $175,000 to support vulnerable populations in cities across the country. Additionally, Hagen distributed urgently needed personal protective equipment (PPE), including 50,000 surgical masks and 10,000 N-95 masks to various frontline health organizations. These essential items were generously provided by Hagen's own customers from around the globe.

"This past year has been enormously challenging for Canadian non-profits as they coped with a downturn in charitable donations," said Rolf Hagen Jr., President and CEO. "Our company is grateful to these organizations for providing essential services to some of our most vulnerable pet and human communities. We are humbled to support them however we can."

Rolf C. Hagen Inc's 2020 donation campaign assisted the following non-profits with emergency financial and material aid:

Sun Youth Montreal

The Teresa Dellar Palliative Care Facility

Vaudreuil-Soulanges Palliative Care Residence

Ontario SPCA ( Ontario )

) CASCA ( Vaudreuil )

) Barrhead Animal Rescue Society ( Alberta )

) Auberge Zen ( Laval )

) HSI ( Canada )

As it has since the outset of the pandemic, Rolf C. Hagen Inc. continues to stay informed of the latest COVID-19 guidelines and is taking appropriate measures to safeguard its staff, suppliers and customers. The company is committed to providing pets with the food and items they need by making its products available online and at participating retailers in line with provincial and federal regulations.

Rolf C. Hagen Inc. has also instituted the "Hagen Helpline" to support Canadian pet families during this incredibly challenging time. The Hagen Helpline can be reached at 1-800-554-2436.

