Roger d'Eschambault elected Ducks Unlimited Canada's 45th president

Quebec conservationist to lead country's premier wetland conservation organization

OAK HAMMOCK MARSH, MB, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) has elected Roger d'Eschambault as its 45th president. He will guide DUC's extensive wetland conservation activities across the country, which include habitat conservation and restoration programs as well as conservation research, education and public policy efforts. A resident of Quebec, d'Eschambault has been a DUC volunteer for more than 30 years. He assumed the role of president, DUC's top volunteer position, at the organization's national board of directors meeting on Saturday.

"It's an honour to serve as Ducks Unlimited Canada's president, and to be the first person from the province of Quebec to lead this world-class organization," says d'Eschambault. "At a time in history when conservation and the health of the environment have never been more important, I am driven to continue building on the vision outlined in our strategic plan to deliver on our many partnerships and on-the-ground successes."

As president, d'Eschambault will lead DUC's efforts to address key conservation issues facing the country. The wetlands DUC works to protect are among the most valuable ecosystems on the planet. In addition to providing essential habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife, wetlands naturally filter water, keeping lakes and rivers clean. They store carbon, mitigating the effects of climate change. Wetlands are also a key natural defense against floods, droughts and sea-level rise. Understanding the tremendous environmental benefits wetlands provide to all Canadians, DUC has been working to conserve and restore them for 84 years. To date, DUC has conserved or restored more than 6.6 million acres through more than 11,800 habitat projects from coast to coast to coast.

"Roger brings a tremendous amount of knowledge, passion and experience to the presidential role," says Kevin Harris, DUC's outgoing president and current chairman of the board. "In particular, his business acumen and understanding of emerging environmental, social and governance issues will help us provide innovative conservation solutions to governments, industry and communities across the country. I look forward to continuing to work with Roger and our entire team of directors, volunteers and staff to embrace the many opportunities ahead."

Professionally, d'Eschambault spent more than 30 years working in the fields of employee health, retirement and human resources where he grew a successful consulting services firm. He and his wife Renée-Lou and their family reside in Saint-Lambert and in Rimouski, Que.

Along with the election of Roger d'Eschambault as president, the following individuals were named as DUC officers of the board:

Kevin Harris ( Rothesay, N.B. ) – chairman

( ) chairman Patrick O'Connor ( Winnipeg, Man .) – vice-president

( .) vice-president Sara Penner ( Winnipeg, Man .) – treasurer

( .) treasurer Shawn Graham ( Fredericton, N.B. ) – secretary

