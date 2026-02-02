World Wetlands Day: Conserving Canada's boreal region supports communities, wildlife, and our climate

Canada's boreal region is one of the most important natural landscapes on Earth. Spanning nearly 1.3 billion acres --about one-third of Canada's landmass--the boreal forest and its wetlands form one of the planet's largest intact ecosystems. When undisturbed, the boreal's peatlands play a vital role mitigating floods, drought, and wildfire. It is estimated that one square metre of peatland in Canada's boreal region stores about five times more carbon than one square metre of tropical Amazon rainforest.

Each spring, the boreal region becomes one of the most important nurseries on the planet. Billions of migratory birds, from songbirds to shorebirds to waterfowl, return to the boreal to nest and raise their young. For many species, especially ducks, the wetlands of the boreal forest are essential breeding habitat. The health of the boreal directly influences wildlife populations across the entire continent.

Unfortunately, less than 15% of the region is under some form of conservation protection. These landscapes store enormous amounts of carbon and play a critical role in mitigating climate change. When wetlands are drained or degraded, those benefits are lost -- and carbon is released back into the atmosphere. Watch Peatlands at Work to learn more.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) works with landowners, Indigenous communities, governments, industry and conservation-minded partners across Canada to conserve and restore wetlands and associated habitats. DUC has been active in Canada's boreal for since 2000 and has set an ambitious goal of putting 300 million acres under conservation by 2030 under the "Boreal For Life" campaign. Watch now: Green Heart Challenge, Boreal for Life

"Ducks Unlimited Canada has made a generational commitment to sustaining healthy Canadian boreal landscapes through transformative conservation initiatives. Today, we challenge Canadians to support our efforts to make a more resilient future for us all" said Pat Kehoe, acting CEO, Ducks Unlimited Canada, "On World Wetlands Day, we're reminded that when wetlands thrive, so do communities."

To learn more about the boreal region and how you can support the campaign, visit Conserving Canada's Boreal Region -- Ducks Unlimited Canada

