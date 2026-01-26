Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) invites Canadians to experience the stunning film, Mission to Marsh, and get a candid view of some of the world's most treasured wetlands, including sites where DUC has supported conservation and restoration like the Oromocto River in New Brunswick; la Grande plée Bleue in Quebec; and Oak Hammock Marsh in Manitoba, DUC's national headquarters and Wetland Discovery Centre.

"I was impressed with the conservation efforts we saw in Canada and the passion of the people we met," said Anni Kornelsen, filmmaker, author and PhD student. "I had never seen an intact peatland in my homeland, and it was breathtaking to witness the scale and humming biodiversity."

The film focuses on peatlands, an ecological powerhouse. It is estimated that one square metre of peatland in Canada's boreal region stores about five times more carbon than one square metre of tropical Amazon rainforest. When intact and healthy, peatlands play a vital role in mitigating floods, drought and wildfire.

"Wetlands strengthen our communities," said Pat Kehoe, acting CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "They support waterfowl and other wildlife, clean water and enhance climate resilience. They also have significant cultural heritage and recreational value."

How to watch

You're invited to register for the live stream premiere event, which will be held on the evening of February 2. The film will be accompanied by a Q&A with DUC and the filmmakers and remain available online until February 16.

Sign up for the French premiere live stream here .

Mission to Marsh FR premiere will be presented at 5:00 pm CT

Sign up for the E nglish premiere live stream here .

Mission to Marsh EN premiere will be presented at 6:30 pm CT

Media are invited to contact DUC at Media Requests -- Ducks Unlimited Canada to request the film's media kit and schedule an interview.

