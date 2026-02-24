Loblaw will help enable DUC agronomists to work directly with grain growers and livestock producers to rehabilitate marginal cropland, establish valuable perennial cover and implement beneficial management practices that boost soil health, biodiversity and farm resilience.

Loblaw's vital support will enhance DUC's capacity to deliver impactful conservation outcomes that benefit both the agricultural economy and the healthy ecosystems on which it depends.

For nearly nine decades, DUC has been working on the ground with producers and industry, developing innovative solutions that contribute to cleaner water, healthier soil and thriving biodiversity across millions of acres in the Prairies.

This includes farm-gate conservation options like the Marginal Areas Program (MAP), a program that works with producers to convert low-yield acres to perennial forage while delivering ag-environmental benefits in the form of improved soil health, water absorption and beneficial insect habitat. Forage Conversion and Winter Cereals initiatives provide further crop rotation options for prairie farmers, with clear benefits to wildlife.

These projects are helping to address challenges like extreme weather and soil degradation.

"This work would not be possible without the generous support of partners, and we could not be more pleased to be selected as Loblaw's environmental partner," said Nicole Chammartin, Chief Development Officer at Ducks Unlimited Canada. "Together with Loblaw, we are cultivating a future where productive agriculture and thriving ecosystems go hand in hand bringing regenerative agriculture to life through practical, on-farm solutions shared directly by farmers and experts."

"We recognize the vital role that Canadian farmers play in feeding our communities and stewarding the land," said Emma Race, Vice President of Sustainability and Community Investment at Loblaw. "Through this continued partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada, we're supporting programs that work together with farmers and ranchers to protect the environment, improve farm productivity and support a sustainable future for Canadian agriculture. It's a win for farmers, a win for nature and a win for our food system."

This collaboration builds on Loblaw's desire to support a more prosperous food system that benefits communities.

Learn more about this Loblaw-DUC collaboration at https://www.ducks.ca/about/our-partners/loblaw-partnership.

To learn more about Loblaw's commitment to Canada's prosperity, driven by its purpose of helping Canadians Live Life Well ®, visit https://www.loblaw.ca/en/responsibility/

For more information on Ducks Unlimited Canada's sustainable agriculture programs and work with Canadian producers, visit https://ag.ducks.ca.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

