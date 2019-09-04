Rod Bolger of RBC to speak at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Rod Bolger, Chief Financial Officer of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), is scheduled to speak at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City on September 11, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. (EDT).

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on RBC's website at www.rbc.com/investorrelations/events-presentations.html. The webcast will be archived for three months.

