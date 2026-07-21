Canadians will have four chances to win $25K cash and over two million instant prizes

LAVAL, QC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Circle K and Couche-Tard are thrilled to announce the return of Rock, Paper, Prizes for the 8th consecutive year and for the first time ever, the game is being hosted on the Circle K Canada and Couche-Tard app. From now until September 14, Canadians can win over 2 million instant prizes and 4 chances to win $25,000.

Rock, Paper, Prizes is BACK at Circle K and Couche-Tard

"We're thrilled to bring back Rock, Paper, Prizes for another year, and the enthusiasm from our customers never gets old. There's something special about a promotion that is full of nostalgia, tapping into a game that everyone knows and loves, and we're happy to make it a Circle K tradition," said Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Circle K Canada. "Community is at the centre of everything we do. Rock, Paper, Prizes is just another way we give back to our community by offering them a daily chance to win exciting prizes right from their mobile phones."

Playing on the Circle K Canada and Couche-Tard app is simple, fun and rewarding. The game is based on the classic Rock, Paper, Scissors: pick your move, win two out of three matches, and possibly unlock an instant prize. With over 2 million instant prizes to be won, the return of "power moves" and a special Rock Paper Scissors Day on August 27th, players will have a variety of ways to be rewarded.

This year's Rock, Paper, Prizes features:

Grand prizes: Four opportunities to win $25,000 cash

Four opportunities Partner prizes: Participants will be able to also win: One of five $2,000 Circle K and Couche-Tard fuel gifts card sponsored by Hershey One of six cellphones from Fizz One of 5,200 $15 Pet Valu ® Family of Stores In-Store eGift Cards One of 3,400 $15 Chico ® In-Store eGift Cards

Participants will be able to also win: Over two million instant prizes, including fan favourites such as assorted flavours of Red Bull, Celsius, Electrolit, Takis, C4, Hershey, Fuze, Snickers and more.

Beyond playing Rock, Paper, Prizes, the Circle K Canada and Couche-Tard apps grants users access to the latest contests, in-store promotions, exclusive coupons, clubs like the Beverage Club, and so much more. They also feature an easy, three-step age-verification process that unlocks additional exclusive promotions for those that are the age of majority.

To play the daily game and find the nearest Circle K or Couche-Tard locations, Canadians can download the Circle K Canada or Couche-Tard app by:

Texting APP to 247253 for the Circle K Canada app

Testing APPLI to 247253 for the Couche-Tard app

Downloading the app directly from the app store and creating an account

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 27 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 145,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Rock, Paper, Prizes Promotion Rules and Regulations

This offer is valid at all participating Circle K and Couche-Tard stores from July 21 to Sept 14, 2026, subject to availability, while supplies last. This offer may not be combined with any other offer or promotion. All products must be purchased in a single transaction. Plus applicable taxes, levies, deposits and fees. The number of instant prize winners will vary with the number of participants per day. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The contest "Rock Paper Prizes" is open to legal residents of Canada (excluding NU and YT), who are over the age of 16 (with parent/guardian consent where the participant is under the legal age of majority in his/her province/territory of residence) from July 21, 2026 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET to September 14, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. To enter or for full contest rules, visit https://ca.circlek.com/rockpaperprizes or the Circle K mobile app. Limit: 3 game plays or 1 instant win per day (whichever occurs first) per mobile phone number and per person. Receive 1 grand prize entry per game play. Bonus entries available. Instant Prizes available: 2,000,000 x beverage and food products, ARV $0.75 - $19.99 each, subject to availability. Additional prizes, including bonus prizes and grand prizes, will be available. Odds of winning an instant and/or grand prize depend on the timing of the play. Odds of winning additional prizes depend on the number of eligible entries received. Odds of winning also depend on the number of prizes allocated to your region, as set out in the contest rules. The number of prizes available will decrease as they are revealed and claimed. Mathematical skill-testing question required. Conditions and restrictions apply. Prizes may not be exactly as shown in the contest materials.

SOURCE Circle K Canada

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