Everyday Purchases Become Acts of Heroism for Children's Health

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Circle K is proud to announce its inaugural Hero Day on Thursday, October 16, 2025, a special initiative dedicated to supporting local children's hospitals and children's hospital foundations across Ontario. On this day, customers in Ontario can turn their everyday purchases into acts of heroism, directly contributing to the health and well-being of children in their communities.

Circle K Launches "Hero Day" on October 16th to Support Ontario Children's Hospitals (CNW Group/Circle K Canada)

For the entire day on October 16th, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST, Circle K locations across Ontario will donate 100% of gross proceeds from the sale of select participating products to support children's hospitals in Ontario.* Beneficiaries include the CHEO Foundation, MacKids, Children's Health Foundation (Children's Hospital in London), and SickKids Foundation.

Participating "Hero Day" products include:

- 500 ml Circle K Water

- 460 ml Bfit

- 225 g GCMC 4 Mini Pepperoni Sticks

- 46 g Reese's Singles

"At Circle K, we believe in being a good neighbour and making a positive impact in the communities we serve," said Steve Pitts, Vice President of Operations for Central Canada Division at Circle K Canada. "Hero Day is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to join us in supporting the incredible work of Ontario's children's hospitals. By simply purchasing a participating item, customers become heroes for children, helping to fund critical research, compassionate care, and innovative treatments that shape the future of pediatric health."

Every purchase on Hero Day will help provide essential care and comfort to children and families across Ontario. Join us on October 16, 2025 and become a hero for Ontario's children. Look for the Hero Day signage in participating stores.

Customers can find their closest participating Circle K location by visiting www.circlek.com/ca/ontario/store-locator.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

* On October 16, 2025 (from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST), for every purchase of a participating 500 ml Circle K Water, 460 ml Bfit, 225 g GCMC 4 Mini Pepperoni Sticks, and 46 g Reese's Singles product at Circle K locations in Ontario, 100% of the gross proceeds from these items will be donated to local children's hospitals and children's hospital foundations in Ontario. Local hospitals and foundations include CHEO Foundation, MacKids, Children's Health Foundation (Children's Hospital in London), and SickKids Foundation.

SOURCE Circle K Canada

Media Contact: [email protected], [email protected]