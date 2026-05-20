Fuel Day is back helping Canadians save 10 Cents per Litre on May 21

LAVAL, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadians head into summer, Circle K and Couche-Tard are committed to making every dollar count. On Thursday, May 21, from 3 PM to 7PM local time, Fuel Day is back, where customers across Canada can receive a discount of 10 cents per litre on fuel at more than 1,300 participating locations from coast to coast.i

Circle K and Couche-Tard Fuel Savings with National Fuel Day (CNW Group/Circle K Canada)

With the cost of everyday living top of mind for Canadians, this initiative is part of Circle K and Couche-Tard's ongoing commitment to delivering real, tangible value, starting at the pump. Fuel Day is one of the many ways that Circle K and Couche-Tard are giving back to their customers, offering significant savings to make their day better.

"Fuel Day is about delivering simple, meaningful savings to our customers," said Stéphane Trudel, SVP of Canada Operations, Circle K and Couche-Tard. "Whether it's a road trip or the daily commute, we want Canadians to feel that value every time they fill up. This is our way of saying thank you."

But, the savings don't stop there. This year, the savings will continue into summer with the Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes, giving Canadians even more reason to choose Circle K and Couche-Tard. Running from May 26th to July 20th across Canada, customers can enter for a chance to be one of 200 winners of a Circle K or Couche-Tard $450 gift card.ii Winners will be selected weekly from any of the 1,300 participating Circle K and Couche-Tard locations from coast to coast. With each fuel purchase, scan the QR code at the pump or in-store for a chance to win.

Together, Fuel Day and the Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes reflect Circle K and Couche-Tard's broader mission: to make everyday moments easier and more rewarding for Canadians -- this summer and beyond.

Find your nearest participating Circle K and Couche-Tard location by visiting https://ca.circlek.com/fuel-day-canada.

For more information on Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes, visit https://ca.circlek.com/fuel-your-summer.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 27 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

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i 10 cents per litre discount starts today at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K and Couche-Tard operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K and Couche-Tard modifies the start time of "Fuel Day", the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K and Couche-Tard at the start of the "Fuel Day". Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. For more information, visit ca.circlek.com.

ii NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Fuel your Summer Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence at the time of entry. The Sweepstakes runs from May 26, 2026 at 12:00:01 a.m. ET to July 20, 2026 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Each winner will receive one (1) gift card with an approximate retail value of $450 CAD, representing approximately three (3) months of fuel value. To be declared a winner, selected entrants must correctly answer a mathematical skill‑testing question and will be required to pose for a photograph for promotional purposes. Conditions and restrictions apply. For full contest rules, visit www.ca.circlek.com

SOURCE Circle K Canada