Canadians to Save 10 Cents Per Litre on October 16 and Drive Support for Local Charities

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Mark your calendars! Circle K is bringing back the highly anticipated Fuel Day on October 16th, from 3 PM - 6 PM (local time), offering customers a 10 cents per litre discount directly at the pump.i But this isn't just about saving a few dollars; it's about igniting hope in communities from coast to coast.

Circle K Fuel Day Returns: Fueling Journeys, Igniting Hope Across Canada (CNW Group/Circle K Canada)

This Fuel Day is a powerful engine for good. For every fill-up during this special 3-hour event, Circle K will proudly donate a portion of the proceeds to vital local charities across Canada. All you need to do during the promotion window is top off your tank and you'll be directly contributing to the incredible work of Make-A-Wish (Eastern Canada), Ontario Children's Hospitals (Central Canada), or Support Our Troops (Western Canada). It's a simple act with a profound impact, turning everyday errands into acts of community support. For full details on how donations are calculated for each region, please refer to specific terms and conditions in the fine print.

"At Circle K, our purpose extends beyond convenience; it's about making every day easier and brighter for our customers and the communities we serve," said Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Circle K Canada. "Fuel Day embodies this commitment perfectly. It's our way of bringing value to our customers and communities by offering tangible savings at the pump while simultaneously making a significant difference through the incredible work of these charitable organizations. We believe that when we come together, even small actions can create a ripple effect of positive change."

Fueling Dreams in Eastern Canada: Donating to Make-A-Wish.ii For families in Eastern Canada, a wish granted can be a beacon of light during challenging times. Make-A-Wish works tirelessly to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, bringing joy, hope, and strength when they need it most.

Building Healthier Futures in Central Canada: Supporting Ontario Children's Hospitals.iii In Central Canada, Ontario Children's Hospitals stand as a pillar of hope for children battling complex illnesses. Their dedication to groundbreaking research, compassionate care, and innovative treatments is shaping the future of pediatric health across the province.

Honouring Heroes in Western Canada: Empowering Support Our Troops.iv In Western Canada, Support Our Troops provides essential financial and other assistance to Canadian Armed Forces members, veterans, and their families. Their work ensures that those who serve our country receive the care and support they deserve.

Join Circle K on October 16, 2025 from 3 PM - 6 PM local time for Fuel Day. Fill up, feel good, and help us give back to your community.

Customers can find the closest participating Circle K location by visiting www.circlek.com/fuel-day-canada-central.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 29 countries and territories, with close to 17,300 stores, of which approximately 13,200 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 149,500 people are employed throughout its network.

i 10 cents per litre discount starts on October 16 at 3:00 p.m. (local time) and ends at 6:00 p.m. (local time) at participating Circle K operated fuel locations in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, while supplies last. At Prince Edward Island Circle K locations, customers must pay for their fuel in-store to receive the discount. In Nova Scotia, the maximum allowable discount will be limited to 100 litres per vehicle. In the event that Circle K modifies the start time of "Fuel Day", the 10 cents per litre price drop will be based on the last listed price per litre as posted by Circle K at the start of the "Fuel Day". Posted price on pump reflects discounted price during that time. ii For each fuel purchase made during the specified 3-hour timeframe, a donation of one dollar ($1) will be given to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, up to a maximum donation value of $100,000 across Eastern Canada (Quebec and Atlantic). iii For each fuel purchase made during the specified 3-hour timeframe on October 16th, 2025, $1.00 per vehicle fill-up will be donated to local children's hospitals and children's hospital foundations in Ontario, up to a maximum of $50,000. Circle K Froster Active Kids will match donations up to an additional $50,000. Local hospitals and foundations include CHEO Foundation, MacKids, Children's Health Foundation (Children's Hospital in London), and SickKids Foundation. iv For every 40 litres of fuel purchased during the specified 3-hour timeframe, $2 will be donated to Support Our Troops, up to a maximum of $15,000.

