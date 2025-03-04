COBOURG, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - To improve safety and resiliency, the federal government and the Town of Cobourg are investing $19.5 million to rebuild the Cobourg Harbour breakwaters and Monk's Cove Park seawall.

The accelerating impacts of climate change mean that the aging harbour in Cobourg is at higher risk of shoreline erosion and flooding. Work to update the breakwaters will include removing the concrete cap and replacing it with limestone below the waterline and granite above the waterline. The new rock armour will weather wave action and storm surges for decades. An upgraded double layer seawall at Monk's Cove Park will make the structure more resilient and reduce the displacement of rip rap stones. Any limestone and granite used in the project will be sourced from within a 100 km radius, with old stone being used where possible to reduce waste.

Cobourg's historic harbour and shoreline protects roadways, residences, parkland, and the community from flooding and contributes to recreational tourism and economic development. It is also a base for search and rescue services for the Canadian Coast Guard. This investment will help to ensure the Cobourg remains a safe, vibrant and resilient place for residents and businesses for years to come.

Quotes

"The federal government's investment will help to protect Cobourg's iconic shoreline from flooding and erosion."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Once a major shipping port, Cobourg's historic harbour led to the growth and vitality of our community. The impact of rising water levels in Lake Ontario, intensified by climate change, poses significant challenges to the Town of Cobourg's waterfront infrastructure. As the National Co-Chair of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative's Mayors Commission on Economic Transformation, Cobourg is committed to planning projects that protect our shoreline while enhancing access to community assets. The harbour remains a prominent deep-water port along the north shore of Lake Ontario with significant potential for Cobourg's local economy through tourism, marine operations, and local business support. The Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Funding is essential for sustaining this jewel in our community, while also supporting the economic strength and strategic development of our town."

His Worship Lucas Cleveland, Mayor of the Town of Cobourg

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing $5 million in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the Town of Cobourg is contributing $14.5 million .

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF), while the is contributing . Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through the: Climate Help Desk, which will provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts that will provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

