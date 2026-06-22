ROBINSON ENERGY LIMITED COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

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VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Robinson Energy Limited (formerly Cobra Venture Corporation) (TSXV: ROB) (the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares ("Shares") commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "ROB" on June 22, 2026, following the successful closing of its previously announced reverse takeover (the "Transaction") involving Cobra Venture Corporation ("Cobra") and Robinson Energy Limited ("Robinson").

Business of the Corporation

The Corporation will continue the business of Robinson, and intends to remain listed as a Tier 2 Oil and Gas Issuer on the Exchange. The Corporation's principal asset is Petroleum Retention License 62, a 1,134 km² block in the Papuan Foreland and Fold Belt Basin containing several discovered gas accumulations (including the Puk Puk, Weimang, Langia and Platypus discoveries) and additional exploration prospects. The Corporation is pursuing a regional gas development strategy aimed at commercializing these resources through integrated gas field development, gathering and pipeline infrastructure, and LNG and domestic market opportunities.

The head office of the Corporation is located at Suite 800, 205 5th Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2V7 and the registered office is located at 421 7 Ave SW, Suite 4000, Calgary, AB T2P 4K9.

Share Capital

Upon closing of the Transaction on June 17, 2026, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 14,796,887 Shares to former Robinson shareholders at a deemed price of $2.00 per Share, with 16,616,262 Shares issued and outstanding upon listing. Additionally, the Corporation adopted Robinson's option plan and granted 1,067,985 options at a $2.00 exercise price on June 17, 2026. These options vest at 8.333% at the end of each financial quarter following grant and expire four years from the date of grant.

Further Information

Further details regarding the Transaction are contained in the joint management information circular of Cobra and Robinson dated May 14, 2026, filed under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the business plans of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: following closing, the Corporation may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Corporation's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Corporation's securities.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE Robinson Energy Limited

For more information, please contact: J. Cameron Bailey, President & CEO, [email protected]