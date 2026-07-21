ROBINSON ENERGY ENGAGES RED CLOUD SECURITIES FOR MARKET-MAKING AND INVESTOR CUBED FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS FOLLOWING TSXV LISTING

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VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robinson Energy Limited ("Robinson" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROB) is pleased to announce that, in connection with the commencement of trading of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV") under the symbol "ROB" on June 22, 2026, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services and Investor Cubed Inc. ("Investor Cubed") to provide investor relations services. Both engagements are intended to support orderly trading, broaden market awareness, and build a strong institutional and retail shareholder base as the Company advances its natural gas development in Papua New Guinea. Both agreements with Red Cloud and Investor Cubed are subject to Exchange policies and approval.

"Our listing is the first step in a deliberate strategy to unlock one of the region's most significant stranded gas resources and position Robinson as a supplier of secure, long-term energy to growing Asian markets," said J. Cameron Bailey, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Robinson. "Engaging two respected capital-markets partners at the outset reflects our commitment to a transparent, well-supported market for our shareholders as we execute on the development of PRL 62."

Liquidity Services – Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Robinson has engaged Red Cloud, a Toronto-based investment dealer and member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, to provide liquidity services in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. Under the agreement, Red Cloud will use its best efforts to maintain a reasonable and consistent bid-and-offer spread and a reasonable board-lot size for the Company's common shares, and to provide liquidity, for the majority of daily trading hours. Red Cloud will provide the Company with monthly activity reports.

The agreement is for an initial period commencing July 14, 2026, and continues until terminated by either party on not less than 60 days' notice. In consideration for the services, Robinson will pay Red Cloud a fee of CAD $7,500 per month, increasing to CAD $10,000 per month effective December 15, 2026. No performance factors, securities, or stock options form part of the compensation. Red Cloud and the Company are at arm's length, and Red Cloud has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The liquidity services are intended to comply with TSXV Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities.

Investor Relations Engagement – Investor Cubed Inc.

Robinson has also engaged Investor Cubed, a Toronto-based investor relations firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services. Under the agreement, Investor Cubed will manage communications with investors, advisors, analysts and other investment professionals; introduce the Company to new investor contacts; organize meetings and presentations; assist with the preparation and review of marketing and presentation materials; and build and maintain a shareholder database on the Company's behalf.

The term of the agreement is twelve months, commencing July 14, 2026, and continuing on a monthly basis. The Company may terminate the agreement, at its option, after each three-month period following July 14, 2026 by providing not less than 30 days' written notice prior to each three-month cancellation date. In consideration for the services, Robinson will pay Investor Cubed a monthly fee of CAD $7,500 plus GST during the term. No stock options or other securities of the Company are being granted to Investor Cubed in connection with the engagement. Investor Cubed and the Company deal at arm's length, and to the Company's knowledge, neither Investor Cubed nor its principals hold any securities of the Company as of the date of this news release. The primary contact at Investor Cubed is Neil Simon, Chief Executive Officer.

About Robinson Energy Limited

Robinson is a upstream natural gas company focused on the appraisal and development of its 100% held PRL 62 in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea. The Company's principal asset is its 100% held Petroleum Retention Licence 62 ("PRL 62"), located in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea, which hosts multiple gas discoveries with an independently certified best-estimate (2C) contingent resource of approximately 198 million barrels of oil equivalent, as evaluated by Sproule (now part of RPS, an AECOM company) in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The Company's strategy is to advance the monetization of PRL 62's contingent gas resource to deliver reliable, lower-carbon energy to domestic Papua New Guinea and export markets across Asia, drawing on Canadian technical and capital-markets expertise and the established energy-services footprint in the region.

Further Information

Further information regarding the Company can be found under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING CONTINGENT RESOURCES

The contingent resource estimate referenced in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. Contingent resources are not, and should not be confused with, petroleum reserves. Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the contingent resources, and the estimates may be subject to revision. "2C" refers to the best-estimate scenario of contingent resources. Additional information regarding the resource estimate, including associated risks and contingencies, is set out in the Company's disclosure filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy and objectives; the engagement of Red Cloud and Investor Cubed and the anticipated benefits thereof; the receipt of Exchange acceptance of the agreements; the development and monetization of PRL 62; and the supply of energy to Asian and domestic markets. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: following closing, the Corporation may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Corporation's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Corporation's securities.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE Robinson Energy Limited

For more information, please contact: J. Cameron Bailey, President & CEO, [email protected]