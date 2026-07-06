ROBINSON ENERGY APPOINTS IRAIDA QUE DE VERA TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

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VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Robinson Energy Limited ("Robinson" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Iraida Que De Vera to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 6, 2026.

Ms. Iraida Que De Vera is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amor Maximus family office with interests spanning real estate and natural resources across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. She also serves on the board of directors of publicly-traded US company, Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) and the Mercury Group of Companies, a Philippine private company. She is the President of the iQuest Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Amor Maximus family office. Ms. Iraida Que De Vera resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With over 30 years of experience as a Philippine certified public accountant and US-licensed real estate agent, she brings to the Board the financial discipline of a trained accountant, deep international market insight across the Asia-Pacific region, and a long-term, stewardship-oriented approach to capital and governance. "We are pleased to welcome Iraida to our Board," said J. Cameron Bailey, Founder, President and CEO of Robinson. "Her financial expertise, international perspective, and long-term approach to capital are a strong fit for Robinson as we advance our development plans in Papua New Guinea's Western Province and pursue energy-security opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region."

"I'm honored to join the Robinson board and to support a company developing critical resources responsibly and with a long-term view and approach that mirrors how we think about capital at Amor Maximus," said Ms. Iraida Que De Vera.

Ms. Iraida Que De Vera's appointment to the Board is subject to the receipt of all required TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approvals.

About Robinson Energy Limited

Robinson is a Calgary-based upstream energy company focused on the development of Petroleum Retention Licence 62 in the Western Province of Papua New Guinea, which holds a Sproule-certified 2C contingent resource of approximately 198 million barrels of oil equivalent, as evaluated by Sproule (now part of RPS, an AECOM company) in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The Company's strategy is to aggregate stranded Western Province gas resources and develop the associated pipeline and LNG export infrastructure to deliver a secure, Hormuz-independent supply route to North Asian markets. Robinson's common shares commenced trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ROB" on June 22, 2026.

Further Information

Further information regarding the Company can be found under Robinson's profile on SEDAR+.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING CONTINGENT RESOURCES

The contingent resource estimate referenced in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook. Contingent resources are not, and should not be confused with, petroleum reserves. Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations using established technology or technology under development, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the contingent resources, and the estimates may be subject to revision. "2C" refers to the best-estimate scenario of contingent resources. Additional information regarding the resource estimate, including associated risks and contingencies, is set out in the Company's disclosure filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans to advance development of its assets in Papua New Guinea's Western Province, the pursuit of energy-security opportunities across the Asia-Pacific regain, the receipt of TSXV approvals and the Company's strategy to aggregate gas resources and develop related infrastructure, including pipeline and LNG export facilities. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: following closing, the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE Robinson Energy Limited

For more information, please contact: J. Cameron Bailey, President & CEO, [email protected]