Robert Half wins two Canadian Lawyer 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be named a winner of Canadian Lawyer's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards for the 11th consecutive year, in two categories: Legal process outsourcing/managed document review and legal support staffing recruiters.

Every year, Canadian Lawyer recognizes outstanding products and services related to the legal sector. This year's survey ran from June 30 to July 25, 2025. During this time, Canadian Lawyer invited nominations to build a comprehensive list of leading vendors and service providers serving the legal community across Canada, drawing on editorial expertise and additional industry research to ensure broad representation in each category.

"We are honoured to receive recognition from Canadian Lawyer's readers for our contribution to the legal hiring sector, with our industry expertise and talent solutions leadership", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "Every year, we continue to build on our commitment to serving clients and candidates, and we are so proud to surpass a decade of receiving these awards."

Robert Half provides law firms and corporate legal departments with contract professionals and permanent professionals in the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver markets. Roles we staff include lawyers, contract administrators, in-house counsel, legal assistants, legal secretaries and paralegals. Robert Half is not a law firm and does not provide legal representation. Robert Half project attorneys do not constitute a law firm among themselves.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

