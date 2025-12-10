Survey: One third of Canadian professionals plan to search for a new job in 2026

Robert Half research reveals the factors influencing job search plans and common pain points

Spotlight on job search sentiments from currently unemployed professionals

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Job optimism is starting to show signs of rebounding in 2026, with an increasing number of professionals actively seeking a career change, according to new research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half. The survey found that 33 per cent of employed Canadian professionals plan to look for a new job in the first half of the year – up from 26 per cent in July 2025.

Factors influencing job search plans

For the second time since Robert Half began tracking worker sentiment, the research shows better benefits and perks ranks as the highest motivator for workers exploring new roles. The top factors cited were:

Better benefits and perks (33%)

Competitive pay (31%)

Limited career advancement opportunities in current role (23%)

"Many professionals chose not to make a job change throughout 2025, due to economic and global uncertainty, but signs of greater movement are showing as we enter 2026," said Koula Vasilopoulos, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada. "Workers are once again highlighting the value they place on perks and benefits like flexibility, competitive salaries, and career growth, and are feeling less inclined than they were this past year to remain with organizations that aren't providing those essential elements."

Who is making moves?

According to the research, the workers most likely to launch a job search in early 2026 include technology professionals (43%), Gen Z workers (41%), and working parents (39%).

Job search challenges

Despite a desire to find a new role, job seekers still face challenges. In a separate survey, Robert Half asked 350 job seekers who are currently in-between roles about their top job hunt challenges. More than six in 10 (61%) expect their current search to take longer than their last one, and the top obstacles they're facing are:

Too many applicants and competition for positions (62%) Finding a job that matches their workplace preference (41%) Difficulty showcasing qualifications (32%) Lengthy hiring processes (31%) Skills not matching job requirements (30%)

"Job seekers are facing new challenges in the current landscape, and it may feel harder than ever to stand out in a crowded market," Vasilopoulos added. "Keeping skills current and prominently featured in applications, networking effectively, and researching areas of demand to focus the search can all help with landing the right opportunity."

About the Research

The research is gathered from online surveys developed by Robert Half and conducted by an independent research firm in November and December 2025. The surveys contain responses from more than 1,480 professionals and 350 unemployed job seekers aged 18 and over across Canada.

