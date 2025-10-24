Robert Half honoured by Forbes as a World's Top Company for Women in 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2025. This honour reflects Robert Half's continued commitment to fostering a workplace where women can build rewarding and successful careers.

Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women draws on insights from over 120,000 women across 36 countries, evaluating women's perceptions of their employer, gender equality and women's representation in leadership roles.

"We're honored to be recognized for creating a workplace where women can thrive," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition underscores our commitment to creating a workplace that provides opportunities for growth, leadership and success at every stage of a career."

Robert Half is dedicated to employee well-being, regularly seeking feedback to enhance programs, resources and support systems for all team members. The company offers a robust suite of family-focused benefits, including infertility treatment and child and elder care support. In addition, its Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) fosters growth, empowerment and learning for women and allies across the organization.

"At Robert Half, we are committed to empowering women across our global workforce by offering the resources, flexibility and career development opportunities they need to thrive," said JoLynn Conway-James, senior executive director and chief administrative officer of Robert Half. "We're proud to foster a workplace where all employees feel supported and valued."

