Robert Half selected by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2025

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has been recognized by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2025. This prestigious honour celebrates companies that provide an outstanding workplace environment and exceptional opportunities for employees worldwide.

The Forbes' World's Best Employers list is based on an independent survey of more than 300,000 employees across 50 countries. Participants rated their companies on satisfaction, culture, and reputation, with particular attention to well-being, inclusivity, career growth, and work-life balance--underscoring what it takes to be a top employer on a global scale.

"Being named one of the World's Best Employers reflects the dedication and collaboration of our teams across the globe," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "We're committed to creating an environment where every employee can thrive--professionally and personally--through meaningful work, career growth, and a workplace built on integrity."

Robert Half delivers a world-class employee experience by investing in programs and initiatives that foster connection, career development and well-being. The company has also been recognized as a World's Most Admired Company by Fortune.

