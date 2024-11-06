Robert Half Wins Three Canadian Lawyer 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be named a winner of Canadian Lawyer's 2024 Readers' Choice awards for the 10th consecutive year, in three categories: Legal process outsourcing/managed document review, legal recruiters, and legal support staffing recruiters.

Every year, Canadian Lawyer recognizes outstanding products and services related to the legal sector. From July 1 to 26, Canadian Lawyer's research team surveyed readers on 586 products and service providers covering areas including alternative dispute resolution, financial services, legal research, legal technology, litigation support, recruiting, staffing, and real estate. Canadian Lawyer says: "The third-party partners that prevailed this year have equipped players within the legal industry with the tools and technology that they need to serve their clients more efficiently and effectively."

"We are so proud to receive this recognition in three separate areas from Canadian Lawyer's readers", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "These awards showcase Robert Half's commitment to successfully serving our clients and candidates, through our legal talent solutions expertise and industry leadership."

Robert Half provides law firms and corporate legal departments with contract professionals and permanent professionals in the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver markets. Roles we staff include lawyers, contract administrators, in-house counsel, legal assistants, legal secretaries and paralegals. Robert Half is not a law firm and does not provide legal representation. Robert Half project attorneys do not constitute a law firm among themselves.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

