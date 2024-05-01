Robert Half Releases 2023 Leading With Integrity Report

TORONTO, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has released its 2023 Leading With Integrity Report, which provides an in-depth look at the company's global ESG objectives, progress and plans for the future. The report highlights information on Robert Half's and its subsidiary Protiviti's governance, people-first approach, communities, and environmental initiatives.

"Our enterprise values – integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success – serve as the cornerstones of everything we do," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our commitment to these values drives our environmental, social and governance priorities, which start with doing the right thing by our employees, our customers and the communities where we live and work."

2023 Report Highlights

92% of employees believe Robert Half and Protiviti are great places to work: The company puts its people first, prioritizing employee well-being, career growth and connection. In 2023, it introduced enhanced recognition, training and mentorship opportunities, expanded benefits and professional development programs and continued to support hybrid work models.

Inclusion and belonging: Robert Half strives to provide a culture that is inclusive and welcoming to all, and the company's global internal workforce includes 54% women. The company's 17 Employee Network Groups (ENGs) across offices worldwide unite professionals with common interests and backgrounds to foster a supportive and inclusive workplace.

Community impact: Robert Half offers volunteer, philanthropic and community relations opportunities for its employees. In 2023, the company contributed $7.1M in community investments, including matches of employee donations, the value of employee volunteer hours, donations to our community partners, and in-kind giving. Total employee volunteer hours reached 74,500+, marking a significant increase that more than doubled efforts from the previous year.

Environmental initiatives: Robert Half is committed to reducing its environmental impact and operating in an environmentally responsible way. In 2023, the company's near-term greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative.

"We are committed to advancing an inclusive and socially responsible future across our global enterprise," said Susan Haseley, chief ESG and DEI officer of Robert Half. "Our many initiatives, programs and policies underscore our standing as a trusted organization among our employees, clients, candidates and stakeholders."

Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been recognized for its continued commitment to ESG. Recent accolades include and the 2023 list of PEOPLE's Companies That Care® and one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2024.

