Robert Half is named one of Canada's 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half is proud to be named one of Canada's 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

To be eligible for this recognition, companies must be Great Place to Work Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the Professional Services industry.

Robert Half's workplace culture has been recognized nationally for inclusivity, support for women, mental wellbeing and giving back to the community, and earlier this year was named as a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ for 27th consecutive year as well.

"We are very proud to be recognized with this award, highlighting Robert Half's dedication to supporting our colleagues, clients, and communities", said David King, Senior Managing Director, Robert Half, Canada and South America. "This award is a testament to our commitment to each other and to our industry, where we strive every day to empower our teams who in turn help businesses and professionals thrive."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.ca.

