Robert Dumas Named Chair of Centraide of Greater Montreal's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal announced that Robert Dumas has been appointed Chair of its Board of Directors. Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Quebec, is highly regarded in the business community for his deep commitment to philanthropic causes. He currently sits as a board member of both community fundraising and arts foundations; he has also been a Centraide board member since 2016 and has headed Sun Life's annual Centraide campaign for the past six years.

"We are very pleased to welcome Robert Dumas' continued support, this time as Chair of Centraide's Board of Directors. He is a passionate volunteer and community builder who already knows our organization inside and out. His expertise and leadership will help ensure the issues and needs of our local communities are always top of mind," stated Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Robert plans to strengthen the region's existing ecosystem of support and play a catalyzing role with other community stakeholders.

"My focus is on building healthy and sustainable communities, which means breaking the cycle of poverty and social isolation and improving people's quality of life. We all share the same environment and each of us has an important role to play. That's why I believe we need to be there for one another," said Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life Quebec and new Chair of Centraide of Greater Montreal's the Board of Directors.

Centraide's financial support to hundreds of agencies and projects helps the vulnerable overcome social isolation, takes care of the essentials, builds caring communities and supports youth success in Laval, the Island of Montreal and the South Shore.

About Centraide

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. About 57,000 volunteers are involved with the 350 agencies that it supports, and 22,000 volunteers work on its annual campaign. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money raised is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more details: centraide-mtl.org.

Sun Life in the community

At Sun Life, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment, and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against DiabetesTM platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More AccessibleTM program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 29,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada. Find out more about Sun Life in the community

