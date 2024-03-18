TORONTO, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of the Board for the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Wellstood to its Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective March 7, 2024.

"We are delighted to welcome Rob to the FSRA Board," said Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of FSRA's Board of Directors. "His extensive experience and strategic insight in the credit union sector will be invaluable as we continue to fulfill our mandate to protect the public interest and enhance consumer confidence in the financial services sector."

Rob Wellstood recently retired from his role as President & CEO of Kawartha Credit Union Limited, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the financial sector. During his tenure at Kawartha, he played a key role in developing the growth strategy and was accountable for enhancing the risk management capability of the credit union.

He also has extensive board experience including serving on various not-for-profit and financial sector boards, including the Board of ABCP 2008 Limited Partnership and CUCO Co-operative Association for ten years.

Rob Wellstood holds a CPA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and a Bachelor of Mathematics degree from the University of Waterloo.

