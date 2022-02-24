RNAO to release its provincial election platform with solutions to Ontario's nursing crisis

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - With three months remaining until the provincial election, the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is set to release its platform and nurses will discuss its recommendations with politicians from all political parties. The event will take place today (Thursday, Feb. 24) during RNAO's 22nd annual Queen's Park Day (QPD).

Titled Ontario's nursing crisis: Your health, your health system, RNAO's 2022 provincial election platform outlines recommendations in five priority areas: environmental determinants of health, social determinants of health, nursing, care delivery and fiscal capacity. RNAO's President Morgan Hoffarth and CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will present the platform during a media conference this morning. During the afternoon we will share a dynamic video discussion moderated by RNAO President-Elect Dr. Claudette Holloway.

As in previous years, RNAO has invited all provincial party leaders to share remarks and answer questions about the nursing crisis – a central theme of this year's virtual event. "The next provincial government must prioritize and address the nursing human resources crisis that's overwhelming Ontario's health system. We look forward to hearing from the party leaders on their plans and whether they align with the nurses' platform," says Dr. Grinspun.

During the latter portion of QPD, a panel of experts will discuss the platform, with each nurse bringing their area of expertise and lived experience to RNAO's recommendations and emphasizing the importance of their adoption.

"Nurses have been on the front lines since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago. Our voices from the front lines are central for party leaders to hear during QPD," says Hoffarth. "Nurses' asks outlined in RNAO's platform are timely and informed by both evidence and experience. Ontario's next government must take every opportunity to consult nurses on necessary action to improve health and health care, and our discussions at QPD are part of our ongoing collaborative relationship with both government and opposition parties. No one doubts the nursing profession, and by extension our health system, is in crisis. The question is how will we get out of it so we can serve Ontarians. RNAO's platform is meant to bring answers."

The technical backgrounder for RNAO's platform is now available online.

What: RNAO's 22nd annual Queen's Park Day and release of its 2022 provincial election platform: Ontario's nursing crisis: Your health, your health system

Who:

President Morgan Hoffarth

President-Elect Dr. Claudette Holloway

CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun

Board of directors, assembly of leaders and general members

Andrea Horwath , leader of the Ontario NDP and leader of the official opposition 4:30 – 4:55 p.m. ET

, leader of the Ontario NDP and leader of the official opposition 4:30 – Mike Schreiner , leader of the Green Party of Ontario 4:55 – 5:20 p.m. ET

, leader of the Green Party of 4:55 – Steven Del Duca , leader of the Liberal Party of Ontario 5:25 – 5:50 p.m. ET

, leader of the Liberal Party of 5:25 – Hon. Paul Calandra , minister of long-term care 5:50 – 6:10 p.m. ET

, minister of long-term care 5:50 – Hon. Christine Elliott , deputy premier and minister of health 6:10 – 6:25 p.m. ET

, deputy premier and minister of health 6:10 – Hon. Doug Ford , premier of Ontario (invited)

When: Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

Provincial platform media conference: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Queen's Park Day : 3 – 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: This is a virtual event via Zoom. Media interested in joining the release of RNAO's provincial platform at 10:30 a.m. ET must register online. Reporters are asked to sign in with their name and media outlet.

Media interested in attending QPD can watch via livestream coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on RNAO's YouTube channel.

