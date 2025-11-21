Honouring excellence in care: Nominations open for the 2026 Nursing Now Ontario Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Every day, nurses across Ontario deliver professional, compassionate and evidence-based care that transforms lives and strengthens communities. Despite ongoing challenges in the health system, their dedication to advancing health never wavers.

The Nursing Now Ontario Awards (NNOA) shine a spotlight on nursing excellence by honouring one nurse practitioner (NP), one registered nurse (RN) and one registered practical nurse (RPN) who exemplify professional integrity, effectiveness in patient care and commitment to innovation.

The awards launched today by the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN) celebrate the achievements and impact of Ontario nurses and their vital contributions to the health of our province. The awards are inspired by the global Nursing Now campaign, launched by the World Health Organization and the International Council of Nurses to celebrate the role of nurses in improving health outcomes.

"Nurses are essential to the strength and future of our health system," says Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO. "Their expertise, compassion and leadership improve the health and quality of life of Ontarians every single day. Whether they are providing direct care, advocating for patients and families, contributing to innovative programs, or advancing policy and research, nurses are the backbone of our health system. These awards recognize those who embody the very best of our profession – delivering exceptional, evidence-based care while inspiring others to follow their example and strengthen nursing for generations to come."

"These awards give us an important opportunity to recognize the exceptional contributions of RPNs, RNs and NPs across our province. Throughout the health-care continuum, nurses show us every day what it looks like when practical skills meet incredible outcomes. Nurses bring compassion and unwavering dedication to strengthening our system and profoundly impact the lives of Ontarians every day," says Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN.

Nurses are encouraged to nominate an exceptional nurse colleague in their community. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 20, 2026. A panel of volunteer adjudicators will review all nominations, and recipients will be honoured on May 15, 2026, as part of National Nursing Week celebrations.

For more information, check out our nomination page: Nursing Now Ontario Awards 2026

About Us:

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 60,000+ registered practical nurses (RPN). WeRPN elevates the profile and professional capacity of RPNs, championing the essential contributions they make to patient care and to the health of our communities. Learn more at werpn.com and follow us on us on X, Facebook and Instagram.

