Call for entries: Media Awards now open for submissions

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is inviting journalists to enter its annual Media Awards competition, celebrating excellence in nursing and health-care reporting.

Journalists have spent the past year delving into critical nursing and health issues, including the closure of Ontario's supervised consumption services sites, access to primary care services, expanded scope of practice for NPs and RNs, concerns about for-profit care, and the federal dental and pharmacare programs.

They have also explored broader determinants of health, such as marginalization and wealth concentration, lack of affordable and accessible housing, racism and discrimination, misinformation and urban sprawl and the climate crisis.

"Journalists have been instrumental in telling stories that focus on people's experiences in the health system and how we can better strengthen it," says RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar. "It's important to recognize the incredible work of journalists that impact people's health. We want to celebrate their outstanding reporting and highlight stories that elevate nurses and the health-care issues that matter most."

An independent committee of reporters and nurses selected by RNAO will judge stories published or broadcast in Ontario in 2025. Past winners include journalists from The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Sault Star, Windsor Star, Hamilton Spectator, Hill Times Health, TVO, 106.3 Jet FM and Country 90.5 FM, and CTV National News.

"Vigorous, independent and quality journalism is essential for a healthy society" says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "We're thrilled to launch this year's Media Awards competition and celebrate excellence in nursing and health journalism. From compelling news stories and in-depth features to insightful podcasts and broadcast segments, we look forward to honouring the diverse work that informs and inspires the public." Grinspun adds she is especially proud of the fact that RNAO's competition also honours entries from multicultural media outlets.

Nominations for the Media Awards must be received via the online submission form no later than Feb. 27, 2026. Stories published or broadcast in Ontario during 2025 are eligible. The competition is limited to one entry per person. Entrants may not submit a single entry to multiple categories. For more information, please read our eligibility rules.

Categories for the competition include:

Community newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Daily newspaper

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Radio

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Television

Best news report

Best in-depth report or series

Online

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

Podcast

Best episode

Best series

Multicultural

Best news story

Best in-depth feature or series

RNAO will present the awards to this year's winners during a virtual gathering in June 2026.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

