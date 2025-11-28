CN Tower to shine in teal and orange to celebrate RNAO's 100 years of action and impact

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On Dec 4, Toronto's iconic CN Tower will be lit up in teal and orange to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO).

Founded in 1925, RNAO is the professional voice of Ontario's registered nurses (RN), nurse practitioners (NP) and nursing students.

"Lighting up the CN Tower in our official colours is a powerful tribute to our 100 years of leadership," says NP Lhamo Dolkar, RNAO president. "It captures our identity as a professional association dedicated to championing social justice and evidence-based policies and practices for the benefit of all Ontarians. RNAO's motto: "Speaking out for nursing and speaking out for health" – is a compass that guides our thinking and actions. From the early beginnings seeking the advancement of the nursing profession and that of individual RNs, NPs and nursing students to the current days – advancing equity, diversity and inclusion as well as environmental stewardship – RNAO is a beacon of hope. Today, we commemorate the positive changes that have come about in our profession and our impact on the delivery of care and the health of communities throughout Ontario. We thank the CN Tower for honouring RNAO. This event is a symbolic moment shining a light on the central role nurses play in every corner of our health system."

"This year, RNAO proudly marks a century of visionary leadership, advocacy and progress," says RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. "We have consistently been pacesetters, making a real difference in people's lives – from our early efforts for self-regulation in the 1930s, to our stand against hospital cuts in the 1990s and RNAO's exemplary work spreading evidence-based practices at home and abroad," Grinspun adds. RNAO's forceful advocacy for universal not-for-profit health care, full-time employment, expanded scopes of practice for RNs and NPs – including RN prescribing and NP-led clinics – we have always led with purpose and impact. In the 2020s, amid a global pandemic, RNAO led with solutions including: coordinating the staffing for hundreds of nursing homes; proposing safe staffing ratios; ensuring NPs could serve as clinical directors; and speaking out about nurses' exhaustion and the urgency of competitive compensation and staff retention. We lead together with 57, 250 RN, NP and nursing student members.

WHAT: CN Tower lighting in RNAO's official colours

WHO:

RNAO President NP Lhamo Dolkar and CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun will join nurses in Toronto

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at 5.15 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: 290 Bremner Blvd (base of CN Tower)

Reporters interested in doing a story about RNAO's history and its impact on the profession and health system are free to attend. Please contact one of the organizers below for details to arrange an interview.

RNAO members across Ontario and the public can view the illumination live via the CN Tower webcam at cntower.ca/live-views.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. This year marks our 100th anniversary. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

For more information, please contact: Andrea Gomez Palacio Schjetnan, Communications Officer/Writer Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 295 416-907-7952 [email protected]; Marion Zych, Director of Communications, Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), 1-800-268-7199 ext. 209, 416-408-5605, 647-406-5605 (cell), [email protected]