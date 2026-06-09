Rising Summer Travel Demand is Driving More Quebecers to Turn Their Cars Into Extra Income

Car rental bookings for this year's Saint-Jean-Baptiste are up 28 percent since last year

MONTREAL, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Turo, the car rental marketplace, today reveals that rising travel momentum around Quebec's busiest summer festivals and weekends is leading more Quebecers to list their vehicles on the platform to supplement their income. Vehicle listings on Turo in Montreal increased 22 percent in the first week of May compared to the same period last year1, as car rental bookings across major Quebec summer events rose 19 percent year over year2.

Last summer, Montreal hosts made nearly $2 million collectively over Quebec's four biggest summer events, including Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Montreal International Jazz Festival and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival3, culminating in a major income opportunity for local car owners.

As June approaches, Saint-Jean-Baptiste is expected to be one of the busiest car rental periods of the summer in Quebec, with bookings for this year's holiday already up 28 percent year over year4. In 2025, Turo hosts in the Greater Montreal area earned nearly $400,000 collectively over the Saint-Jean-Baptiste holiday period.

"Quebecers are struggling to stay afloat financially in this economy. From groceries to gas to rentals, costs have climbed and stayed there," said Bassem El Rahimy, Vice President, Turo Canada. "This is one of the reasons we're seeing a growing influx of Turo hosts join our platform ahead of June 24. From retirees to stay-at-home parents to students, renting out your vehicle is an almost passive way to make, in many cases, hundreds of dollars every month. This is the sharing economy at its best - locals welcoming the world while putting real money back in their pockets."

Quebecers interested in listing their eligible vehicles on Turo can get started by creating an account and completing a self-orientation in ten minutes or less. Hosts must also maintain valid insurance coverage before sharing their vehicle.

Since launching in Quebec in 2016, Turo hosts across the province have collectively earned over $65 million by sharing their vehicles on the platform. With bookings already accelerating ahead of Quebec's busiest summer travel period, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the strongest earning seasons yet for Montreal hosts.

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1 Based on year-over-year growth in listings in Montreal the first week of May 2025 compared to the first week of May 2026 2 Based on bookings on Turo across Quebec's four biggest events this summer: Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Montreal International Jazz Festival and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2026. 3 Based on earnings on the dates of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Montreal International Jazz Festival and Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2025. 4Based on Turo trips starting and ending between June 19–29 in the Greater Montreal area (Montreal and Laval), booked as of May 20 of each respective year.

About Turo

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. By removing the hassles and rigidity of the traditional rental experience, Turo lets customers choose the exact vehicle they want, pick it up where they want, and keep it for as long as they need.

SOURCE Turo Canada Co ULC

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