Halifax Summer Travel Boom is Creating New Income Opportunities for Local Car Owners

Vehicle bookings on Turo are up 43 percent this summer, with bookings over Halifax Busker Festival dates up over 48 percent year over year

HALIFAX, NS, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Turo, the car rental marketplace, today revealed that strong summer travel demand is creating new income streams for Halifax car owners. Vehicle bookings on Turo for trips beginning in Halifax between July and August 2026 are up 43 percent compared to the same period last year[1], as visitors flock to the region for festivals and holiday weekends.

Interest is especially strong around some of Halifax's marquee events, highlighting the growing opportunity for local residents to take advantage of this busy season of tourism and turn an underused vehicle into an additional source of income. During this year's Halifax Busker Festival, bookings on Turo are up 48 percent compared to the same period last year[2], and TD Halifax Jazz Festival bookings are up more than 50 percent, compared to the same period last year[3]. Additionally, bookings in Halifax over the Canada Day long weekend are up more than 12% compared to the same period last summer[4].

The increase in car rental demand could translate into even greater earnings for local hosts. Last summer, Halifax hosts earned more than $2.2 million cumulative through completed trips during July and August alone[5]. With bookings already pacing ahead of last year, local Halifax hosts are on track to earn even more this summer.

The momentum mirrors a record year for tourism in Nova Scotia. According to the province, the sector generated $3.7 billion in revenue in 2025, an eight percent increase that outpaced the national average. More than 2.1 million people visited Nova Scotia last year, with Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Western Canada attracting the most visitors. As Halifax enters the summer months, local car owners are increasingly well-positioned to benefit from the growing number of travellers coming to the region.

"Summer travel plays an important role in Halifax's economy, and local car owners have an opportunity to share in that growth," said Bassem El-Rahimy, VP of Turo Canada. "As the need for car rentals rises around Nova Scotia's stretch of events and holidays, more residents are discovering that a vehicle sitting in the driveway can become a source of additional income."

The city continues to attract visitors throughout the season thanks to major events including the Halifax Busker Festival, TD Halifax Jazz Festival, Natal Day weekend and Canada Day celebrations. Travellers need reliable transportation during these peak periods, and as proven by Turo's surge in demand, are increasingly choosing the flexibility and ease of renting directly from local hosts on Turo. For Halifax residents, this seasonal surge in demand represents a clear opportunity to earn income from a vehicle that might otherwise remain idle.

Halifax locals interested in listing their eligible vehicles on Turo can get started by creating an account and completing a self-orientation. Hosts must also maintain valid insurance coverage before listing their vehicle.

About Turo

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. By removing the hassles and rigidity of the traditional rental experience, Turo lets customers choose the exact vehicle they want, pick it up where they want, and keep it for as long as they need.

[1] Based on Turo bookings for trips starting in Halifax between July 1 and August 31 of each respective year, made on or before June 16 to ensure a like-for-like pacing comparison. Figures reflect gross bookings.



[2] Based on Turo bookings for trips overlapping each event window in the Halifax area, made on or before June 17 of each respective year to ensure a like-for-like pacing comparison. Event window: Halifax Busker Festival (July 30–August 4 in 2025; July 29–August 3 in 2026), Figures reflect gross bookings including trips that may be cancelled before travel.



[3] Based on Turo bookings for trips overlapping each event window in the Halifax area, made on or before June 17 of each respective year to ensure a like-for-like pacing comparison. Event window: TD Halifax Jazz Festival (July 15–20 in 2025; July 7–12 in 2026), Figures reflect gross bookings including trips that may be cancelled before travel.



[4] Based on Turo bookings for trips overlapping each event window in the Halifax area, made on or before June 17 of each respective year to ensure a like-for-like pacing comparison. Event windows: Canada Day long weekend (June 26–July 2). Figures reflect gross bookings including trips that may be cancelled before travel.



[5] Based on completed Turo trips starting in Halifax between July 1 and August 31, 2025. Excludes cancelled trips.

SOURCE Turo Canada Co ULC

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