Turo launches at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, expanding travel options for visitors

Travellers can now take advantage of a convenient vehicle check-in process with designated pick-up and drop-off locations at YUL

MONTREAL, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Turo, the car rental marketplace, today announced a new partnership with ADM Aéroports de Montréal, giving travellers an easier and more personalized way to access vehicles directly from YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. More than 1,000 vehicles are currently available for delivery to YUL through Turo.

Through the partnership, Turo guests arriving at YUL Montréal-Trudeau can meet their host at the airport in designated parking lots. Guests can also remotely check in to their booked vehicle and begin their trip within minutes of landing, helping travellers access an additional option by using a car rental marketplace.

The collaboration represents another milestone in Turo's continued expansion across Canada and reflects growing demand for more customizable alternatives to traditional car rentals. It also builds on Turo's growing network of airport partnerships across the country aimed at creating a smoother travel experience for both guests and hosts.

"We are very pleased to establish this partnership with Turo at YUL MontréalTrudeau and to offer a new transportation alternative for travellers who wish to use a car rental marketplace service," said Lakdar Kamouche, Director, Parking and Ground Transportation at ADM Aéroports de Montréal. "Turo brings recognized expertise, with a presence at several Canadian airports, where its model already helps diversify mobility options for travellers."

Turo's marketplace gives guests access to thousands of unique vehicles across Canada, including compact cars, SUVs, luxury vehicles, EVs, pickup trucks, and minivans from hundreds of different makes and models. Guests can also personalize their trip with extras such as child car seats, bike racks, and camping gear.

"As travel expectations continue to evolve, travellers are increasingly looking for more flexibility, ease, and personalized transportation options," said Bassem El-Rahimy, VP of Turo Canada. "This partnership at YUL Montréal-Trudeau allows guests to land, locate the exact vehicle they booked on Turo, and get on the road quickly, while also creating new economic opportunities for local hosts."

Turo currently operates in every Canadian province and serves hundreds of thousands of guests and hosts nationwide.

About Turo

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. By removing the hassles and rigidity of the traditional rental experience, Turo lets customers choose the exact vehicle they want, pick it up where they want, and keep it for as long as they need.

SOURCE Turo Canada Co ULC

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