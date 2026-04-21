Canadian Car Owners are Turning Idle Vehicles Into Extra Income Ahead of This Summer's Global Soccer Surge

June bookings are already up 25 percent in Toronto and Vancouver as tournament travel demand builds

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Turo, the car rental marketplace, today reveals Vancouver and Toronto car owners are already projected to earn a combined $1.1 million between June 1 and July 31 by renting out their vehicles on Turo during the world's largest soccer event.

The global tournament, which kicks off mid-June, is expected to inject nearly $3.8 billion into Canada's economy and create or sustain more than 24,000 jobs, with Toronto and Vancouver among the host cities expected to see the largest influx of international visitors.

To meet that demand, Canadians are taking the opportunity to list their cars on Turo's car rental marketplace. Vehicles listed on Turo in Vancouver rose 73 percent in March compared to March 20251, while Toronto has seen vehicle listings climb 96 percent this March compared to last.

Between June 1 and July 31, Vancouver Turo hosts are on track to collectively earn more than $600,000, while Toronto hosts are projected to bring in nearly $500,000. Canadian hosts typically earn $4000 on average between June and September2 and new vehicles on the platform can typically expect to be booked within 5 days after being listed3. Turo is also seeing vehicle bookings across Vancouver and Toronto rise 25 percent in June compared to the same month last year, signaling strong demand ahead of the tournament.

Some real stories of Canadians turning the tournament moment into extra income include:

Josie, a 27 year old Toronto stay-at-home mom, listed her 2025 Tesla Model Y on Turo after learning about car sharing from an Uber driver. Their vehicle was recently booked for two multi day reservations between June and July totalling nearly $2,500. This is income the family is putting toward their first vacation together.





Joys, 67 years old from Vancouver, helped her 18-year-old grandson purchase a Ford Fusion so he could earn income while attending business school, and learn the basics of running a small business in the process. Their vehicle listed on Turo was recently booked for three separate reservations during the tournament that are set to earn over $2,500.





Praveen, a 32 year old Vancouver-based software engineer, listed his secondary 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, purchased for family road trips but parked most of the year, on Turo. His vehicle was recently booked for a 25-day reservation in June by a traveler arriving from Australia, a single trip that is expected to earn him $2,000, easily covering the vehicle's finance payments for the season.





Salah, a 60 year old Toronto-based semi-retired car dealer, listed his 2025 Hyundai Palisade on Turo with help from his daughter. His vehicle was recently booked for a 17-day reservation during the tournament window that is expected to earn him nearly $1,200, income now contributing to his retirement goals.





Horace, a 51 year old Vancouver-based entrepreneur who runs a custom storage systems business has listed his second vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, on Turo and expects to earn $850 from a booking by an international fan traveling for the Egypt vs. Belgium group stage match.

"Canadians are really struggling to stay afloat financially in this economy. From groceries to gas to rentals, costs have climbed and stayed there," said Bassem El Rahimy, Head of Turo Canada. "This is one of the reasons we're seeing a growing influx of Turo hosts join our platform ahead of June 11. From retirees to stay at home moms, to students, renting out your vehicle is an almost passive way to make hundreds of dollars every month. This is the sharing economy at its best - locals welcoming the world while putting real money back in their pockets."

Canadians interested in listing their vehicles on Turo can easily get started by creating an account and completing a short, self-guided orientation. Hosts must also have valid insurance coverage in place before renting out their vehicle.

Since launching in Canada in 2016, Turo has amassed over 15,000 Canadians hosts who have collectively earned over $370 million by sharing their vehicles on the platform. With this summer set to supercharge international tourism to Canada, and particularly in Toronto and Vancouver, Turo is expecting summer 2026 to be their hosts' biggest summer yet.

_____________________________________ 1 Based on year-over-year growth in listings in Vancouver and Toronto for March 2026 compared to March 2025 2 Based on average host earnings from June to September 2025 3 Median time from listing to first booking for new Toronto and Vancouver hosts since Jan 2025

About Turo

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. By removing the hassles and rigidity of the traditional rental experience, Turo lets customers choose the exact vehicle they want, pick it up where they want, and keep it for as long as they need.

SOURCE Turo Canada Co ULC

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