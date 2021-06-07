With a playful aesthetic displaying modern patterns, including Joe Mimran's classic signature stripes, and earth friendliness at the forefront of each design, Mimran has focused on creating a multidimensional modern lifestyle brand for little ones based on the ethos of building a better world for future leaders, artists, and innovators. Each piece under the Rise Little Earthling TM label exudes quality, comfort, style, and, most importantly, amazing value at a price point accessible to young Canadian families.

The partnership between Rise Little EarthlingTM and Toys "R" UsⓇ comes at a perfect time with both brands in alignment on a reimagining of the customer experience and goals and plans for the future.

"We are thrilled to partner with Toys "R" UsⓇ on this brand," says Rise Little EarthlingTM creator, Joe Mimran. "Kids' style should support creativity, growth and big ideas through self-expression, carefree movement, and connection, and Toys "R" UsⓇ nurtures these concepts. Vic and I wanted to make accessible fashion that's organic, thoughtfully produced, and more available to parents who care about the future and also inspire kids to play, imagine and dream."

The Rise Little EarthlingTM name represents a commitment to do better through positive messaging, imaging and practices. With that mandate in mind, the brand provides trendsetting clothing with tag-less labelling when possible for comfort, and the majority of the line is made of easy-care knitted fabrics in 100% organic cotton. Dream (sleep), Party (dress up), Play (casual) and Splash (swimwear) encompass four categories where parents can find everyday essentials (such as organic sleepers, diaper shirts and leggings, ribbed, rompers, Pinafore party dresses, roll-sleeve pocket tees and baby bucket hats) in prices ranging from $4-$29 plus applicable taxes. The brand's fit is designed to grow with children, allowing parents to re-use the garments time and time again. Packaging is limited and recyclable, labelling is made with recycled paper and most garments come with recycled cardboard hangers.

"Rise Little EarthlingTM is an exciting step forward for us," says Vic Bertrand, President & CEO of Toys "R" UsⓇ Canada. "Working with Joe and his team has been a wonderful experience. They immediately understood and embraced our vision of providing more for Toys "R" UsⓇ parents: more purpose, more design, more quality and more value. We're excited to see millions of little earthlings grow up with this brand. And the apparel collection is just the beginning of our journey together as we aim to expand the footprint of this purpose-driven lifestyle brand."

The Rise Little EarthlingTM brand will be available for playful dreamers exclusively in all Toys "R" UsⓇ stores in June 2021 and online at toysrus.ca on June 7. The Rise Little EarthlingTM Home and Pet collections are scheduled to launch later this year.

To access the Rise Little EarthlingTM lookbook, please click HERE .

ABOUT TOYS"R"USⓇ (CANADA) LTD. ("TOYS"R"US CANADA")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its 80+ stores across Canada and e-commerce sites, Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs for Canadian families in every stage from baby essentials to learning, and play, with a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships. Committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada offers a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Toys"R"UsⓇ and Babies"R"UsⓇ are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. Rise Little EarthlingTM is a trademark owned by NY Brand Studio Inc. Used under license. All rights reserved.

